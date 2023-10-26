Technology News

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Leaked Ahead of Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Event

The leak shows a traditional Apple packaging, a white-coloured box with the image of a MacBook Pro on top.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 10:42 IST
Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Leaked Ahead of Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Event

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to unveil 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event will take place October 31 at 5.30am IST
  • The company is expected to unveil new Mac models at the event
  • Apple could debut M3-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models
Advertisement

Apple is all set to host its next showcase at the end of this month, where it is expected to unveil new iMac and MacBook models. Invites have already been sent out for the ‘Scary Fast' event, scheduled to take place on October 30 at 5 pm PT (5.30 am IST on October 31). Ahead of the event, an alleged MacBook Pro box packaging image has leaked online. The leak shows a traditional Apple packaging, a white-coloured box with the image of a MacBook Pro on top.

The rare Apple leak appeared first on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo and was later shared by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on X on Wednesday. While the leak contains no details, it shows a silver-coloured unreleased MacBook Pro on the box with a new wallpaper on its display.

Apple, as usual, has not released any details about its rumoured lineup of Macs, so it would be best to take this leak with a pinch of salt. The Cupertino, California-based company is widely expected to debut a new 24-inch iMac at its ‘Scary Fast' event. A day before Apple's event announcement, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the company was gearing up to launch the long-awaited 24-inch iMac refresh around the end of October. The last iMac was launched at Apple's ‘Spring Loaded' event in 2021.

The company could also debut its much-awaited M3 chip on its lineup of Mac models, expected to be revealed at the event. According to Bloomberg, at the event, Apple could debut 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, possibly powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Gurman also reported that Apple retail stores were in short supply of the existing iMac and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, hinting at new releases arriving soon. He also said that a larger Pro version of the iMac will come in late 2024 or 2025. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, too, had claimed that a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display would debut in 2025.

Apple is also working on refreshing its iPad lineup; however, don't expect them to show up at the ‘Scary Fast' event, which is expected to focus on Macs. The company is reportedly working on refreshes for iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and iPad mini, which could launch around March 2024. The upcoming event will be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel, website and Apple TV+.

Is the new expensive 10th-generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.20-inch
Display resolution 1964x3024 pixels
Processor Apple M2 Max
RAM 32GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.63 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, Scary Fast Event, iMac
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme GT 5 Pro Officially Teased, Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Leaked Ahead of Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  5. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  8. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Official Teaser
  10. Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: Good Things Come in Small Packages
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »