Apple is all set to host its next showcase at the end of this month, where it is expected to unveil new iMac and MacBook models. Invites have already been sent out for the ‘Scary Fast' event, scheduled to take place on October 30 at 5 pm PT (5.30 am IST on October 31). Ahead of the event, an alleged MacBook Pro box packaging image has leaked online. The leak shows a traditional Apple packaging, a white-coloured box with the image of a MacBook Pro on top.

The rare Apple leak appeared first on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo and was later shared by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on X on Wednesday. While the leak contains no details, it shows a silver-coloured unreleased MacBook Pro on the box with a new wallpaper on its display.

I guess this is the new MacBook Pro

Source: Weibo pic.twitter.com/tdppFixOgJ — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) October 25, 2023

Apple, as usual, has not released any details about its rumoured lineup of Macs, so it would be best to take this leak with a pinch of salt. The Cupertino, California-based company is widely expected to debut a new 24-inch iMac at its ‘Scary Fast' event. A day before Apple's event announcement, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the company was gearing up to launch the long-awaited 24-inch iMac refresh around the end of October. The last iMac was launched at Apple's ‘Spring Loaded' event in 2021.

The company could also debut its much-awaited M3 chip on its lineup of Mac models, expected to be revealed at the event. According to Bloomberg, at the event, Apple could debut 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, possibly powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Gurman also reported that Apple retail stores were in short supply of the existing iMac and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, hinting at new releases arriving soon. He also said that a larger Pro version of the iMac will come in late 2024 or 2025. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, too, had claimed that a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display would debut in 2025.

Apple is also working on refreshing its iPad lineup; however, don't expect them to show up at the ‘Scary Fast' event, which is expected to focus on Macs. The company is reportedly working on refreshes for iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and iPad mini, which could launch around March 2024. The upcoming event will be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel, website and Apple TV+.

