Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch soon. The phone is expected to join the Realme GT 5 model in its lineup, which was released in August this year in China. For several weeks, leaked details of the GT 5 Pro model have been doing the rounds of the rumour mill. The phone has been tipped to come with a periscope camera and the latest octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The company has finally officially teased the handset, although it has yet to confirm a launch date.

In a Weibo post, Realme posted a teaser image with the word ‘Pro', confirming that the Realme GT 5 Pro is set to launch soon. The company has not shared any design teasers yet. The image just teases the 'Pro' moniker of the handset while the caption (written in Chinese) translates roughly to, “It takes two years to build a ship, and we are ready! Please shout out its name!”

Realme shared another post on Weibo that said the GT 5 Pro model will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. According to earlier reports, the phone is expected to get up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is said to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The upcoming Realme flagship model has previously been tipped to get a BOE AMOLED curved display with a 2K resolution. A MySmartPrice report claims that the Realme GT 5 Pro may sport a 6.82-inch panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Realme GT 5 Pro is likely to include an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For security, the handset is said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, the Realme GT 5 is said to be offered in two battery and charging capacity variants - a 5,240mAh battery variant with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery variant with 240W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.