Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 5 Pro Officially Teased, Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Imminent Launch

Realme GT 5 Pro Officially Teased, Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Imminent Launch

Realme GT 5 Pro is likely to come with up to 24GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 10:19 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro Officially Teased, Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to join the Realme GT 5 model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro could sport a 2K curved display
  • The smartphone is likely to get a periscope camera
  • The GT 5 Pro is said to support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch soon. The phone is expected to join the Realme GT 5 model in its lineup, which was released in August this year in China. For several weeks, leaked details of the GT 5 Pro model have been doing the rounds of the rumour mill. The phone has been tipped to come with a periscope camera and the latest octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The company has finally officially teased the handset, although it has yet to confirm a launch date.

In a Weibo post, Realme posted a teaser image with the word ‘Pro', confirming that the Realme GT 5 Pro is set to launch soon. The company has not shared any design teasers yet. The image just teases the 'Pro' moniker of the handset while the caption (written in Chinese) translates roughly to, “It takes two years to build a ship, and we are ready! Please shout out its name!”

Realme shared another post on Weibo that said the GT 5 Pro model will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. According to earlier reports, the phone is expected to get up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is said to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The upcoming Realme flagship model has previously been tipped to get a BOE AMOLED curved display with a 2K resolution. A MySmartPrice report claims that the Realme GT 5 Pro may sport a 6.82-inch panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Realme GT 5 Pro is likely to include an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For security, the handset is said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, the Realme GT 5 is said to be offered in two battery and charging capacity variants - a 5,240mAh battery variant with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery variant with 240W fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro launch, Realme GT 5 Pro specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Smart TV Deals Perfect for Cricket Season on Amazon Sale: Starting From Under Rs. 10,000

Related Stories

Realme GT 5 Pro Officially Teased, Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  2. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Set to Arrive on These Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme Phones
  10. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »