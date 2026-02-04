Apple is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in Xcode, its integrated development environment (IDE) for building apps across its platforms. The Release Candidate of Xcode 26.3 began rolling out for developers on Tuesday, and one of its biggest highlights is the support for agentic coding. The Cupertino-based tech giant is now letting AI agents access the platform and perform certain tasks, increasing the scope of task automation within the IDE. Currently, the platform supports OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Agent.

Xcode 26.3 Brings AI Agents to Developers

In a newsroom post, Apple announced the new agentic capabilities within Xcode. The new feature is part of the Xcode 26.3 update, which was rolled out to developers via the company's developer portal. The global stable version is also expected to be available via the Mac App Store soon.

Last year, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced AI integration in Xcode for the first time, allowing users to access ChatGPT or a model of their choice for assistance with coding, debugging, and other tasks. Now, with Xcode 26.3, the tech giant is finally adding support for Anthropic's Model Context Protocol, the open standard that allows a platform to connect with AI agents.

In terms of options, currently, developers have the choice between OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Agent. The company claims that these agents can now collaborate throughout the entire development cycle and perform tasks such as searching documentation, exploring file structures, updating project settings, and verifying users' work by capturing Xcode Previews. Additionally, the AI agents can iterate and build on existing codebases and automatically fix bugs.

According to a TechCrunch report, Apple worked closely with both AI companies to design the new capability. Two particular areas the tech giant had to address were optimising token utilisation and tool calling. Fixing these issues would mean a more efficient agentic coding experience while keeping the developer costs manageable.

The report adds that before developers can begin using the agentic coding features, they will have to download their choice of agent from Xcode's settings. This can be done using one of two ways. First, users can simply sign into their OpenAI or Anthropic account; alternatively, they can use their application programming interface (API) keys to directly access their account. Interestingly, users will have the option to choose the AI model they want to work with, just like they would within Codex or Claude Agent.