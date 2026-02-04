Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model

Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the second half of 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature upgraded rear cameras
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July 2025, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Soon after its unveiling, leaks about the specifications and features of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 started surfacing online. Now, a publication reports that Samsung is planning to manufacture about 500,000 more units of the book-style foldable handset, compared to the number of units of its clamshell foldable. The tech giant is said to have made the decision as it anticipates a higher demand for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Reportedly Plans to Produce 3.5 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Units 

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETHome reports that the tech giant is prioritising the production of its next Galaxy Z Fold model over the Galaxy Z Flip model. Samsung will reportedly manufacture 3.5 million units of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8, keeping the phones ready to ship after its unveiling. On the other hand, the company is said to produce 3 million units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 8.

This suggests that Samsung believes that demand for its clamshell foldable will be notably lower than the book-style foldable, considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 outperformed Galaxy Z Flip 7 in terms of sales in 2025. The two models are expected to be launched by the South Korea-based company in the second half of this year. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm whether the two models are in development.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly be equipped with improved telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the back. However, it might retain the 200-megapixel primary rear camera, which is also found on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Other details, including its exact launch date, chipset, battery capacity, and pricing, remain under wraps.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,74,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colourways. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
