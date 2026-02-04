Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July 2025, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Soon after its unveiling, leaks about the specifications and features of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 started surfacing online. Now, a publication reports that Samsung is planning to manufacture about 500,000 more units of the book-style foldable handset, compared to the number of units of its clamshell foldable. The tech giant is said to have made the decision as it anticipates a higher demand for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Reportedly Plans to Produce 3.5 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Units

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETHome reports that the tech giant is prioritising the production of its next Galaxy Z Fold model over the Galaxy Z Flip model. Samsung will reportedly manufacture 3.5 million units of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8, keeping the phones ready to ship after its unveiling. On the other hand, the company is said to produce 3 million units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 8.

This suggests that Samsung believes that demand for its clamshell foldable will be notably lower than the book-style foldable, considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 outperformed Galaxy Z Flip 7 in terms of sales in 2025. The two models are expected to be launched by the South Korea-based company in the second half of this year. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm whether the two models are in development.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly be equipped with improved telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the back. However, it might retain the 200-megapixel primary rear camera, which is also found on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Other details, including its exact launch date, chipset, battery capacity, and pricing, remain under wraps.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,74,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colourways. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.