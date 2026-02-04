Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Point to Four Colour Options, Slightly Refreshed Design

The renders show the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a hole-punch display with slimmer bezels and rounded corners.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be unveiled on February 25 succeeding Galaxy S25 Ultra (above)

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to have a redesigned camera island
  • It could be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear-camera setup
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch later this month alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, according to reports, and details about the company's upcoming flagship line continue to surface online. A new set of leaked images offer a glimpse at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's design and its colour options. These latest renders shared by a retailer indicate that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will be available in four different colour options. The images also reveal that the handset's display will have a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera and a quad rear-camera setup surrounded by raised metallic rings.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Russian retailer Cifrus.ru (via Android Headlines) listed the Galaxy S26 Ultra, revealing its design and colour options. The renders show the handset in four shades, likely black, cobalt violet, sky blue, and white. Earlier leaks suggested a pink gold variant, but it is speculated to be sold as an online-exclusive colour.

s26 ultra samsung galaxy cifrus ru Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Photo Credit: Cifrus.ru

 

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in Titanium Black, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Whitesilver finishes. It is available in online-exclusive colours, including Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold.

The renders show the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a hole-punch display with slimmer bezels and rounded corners compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It sports a quad-camera setup positioned in the top-left corner, alongside an LED flash. This layout hints at a redesigned camera island, marking a departure from the separate circular lens design seen on previous Galaxy Ultra models. Three camera sensors are vertically placed within a single metallic module, while the laser autofocus module and LED flash are placed alongside the module.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be unveiled on February 25 alongside the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to come with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. It is said to feature a quad-rear-camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
