Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Price in India Drops Under Rs. 50,000 via Flipkart

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Price in India Drops Under Rs. 50,000 via Flipkart

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) and VivoBook S14 (2025) are offered in four colourways in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 17:13 IST
Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Price in India Drops Under Rs. 50,000 via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) is equipped with a dedicated Copilot+ key

Highlights
  • Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) is currently available in India via Flipkart
  • Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) sports a 16-inch display
  • Flipkart is offering discounts to ICICI credit card holders
Advertisement

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) and VivoBook S14 (2025) can now be purchased for under Rs. 50,000 in India via Flipkart. The two laptops are powered by a Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage. Both are offered in four colourways, and can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs. 14,000 discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. Customers can also use an exchange bonus offer that gives them up to Rs. 25,000 when trading in an older model.

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Offers, Discounts

The Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) can be purchased for Rs. 49,990 with bank offers via Flipkart. Currently, the laptop has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 63,990. Similarly, interested customers can buy the VivoBook S14 (2025) for Rs. 45,990, including bank discounts, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 58,990. Both laptops are offered in Cool Silver, Matte Gray, Rose Gold, and Sage Green colourways.

The platform is offering the Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) and VivoBook S14 (2025) with discounts of Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 13,000, respectively, with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. Similarly, using a Flipkart Axis credit and debit card or Flipkart SBI credit card will lower the price by Rs. 13,650, Rs. 11,750, and Rs. 13,650, respectively, while purchasing the VivoBook S16 (2025).

Meanwhile, those who wish to buy the Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) and have the Flipkart Axis credit and debit card can get the laptop at a discount of Rs. 12,450 and Rs. 10,750. The company is also offering Rs. 12,450 off to Flipkart SBI credit card holders. Buyers can get up to Rs. 25,000 exchange offer and avail the easy-EMI option for themselves on the above-mentioned laptops.

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) Specifications

The Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) runs on Windows 11 Home, while sporting a 16-inch full-HD+ WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours. The company claims that the display has been TUV Rheinland-certified for 70 percent less harmful blue light. On top of this, the laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, coupled with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage. The processor is claimed to deliver up to 2.97GHz of peak clock speed. Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) also comes with Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic. It features two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For connectivity, the Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) features triple-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. On the front, it features a 1080p resolution full-HD webcam with a privacy shutter for video conferencing. The laptop also ships with a backlit chiclet keyboard and a dedicated Copilot key. It measures 357×250.7×15.9mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.74kg.

Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) Specifications

The Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) and the VivoBook S16 (2025) are identical in specifications, except for the display specifications. It sports a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop features a lower screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent, compared to its 16-inch counterpart.

It packs a 70Wh battery, which can be charged with a 65W adapter included in the box. The Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) also differs in dimensions from the VivoBook S16 (2025), measuring 315.2×223.4x15.9mm. It is also lighter, weighing about 1.39kg. The ports and webcam are also shared by the two laptops.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus VivoBook S16 2025, Asus VivoBook S14 2025, Asus VivoBook S16 2025 price in India, Asus VivoBook S16 2025 specifications, Asus VivoBook S16 2025 discounts, Asus VivoBook S14 2025 price in India, Asus VivoBook S14 2025 discounts, Asus VivoBook S14 2025 specifications, Asus, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
El Salvador Purchases 21 BTC to Commemorate Bitcoin Day Despite IMF Restrictions
Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Price in India Drops Under Rs. 50,000 via Flipkart
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  5. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  7. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Will Get Xbox Full-Screen Experience Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  2. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  3. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  4. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  5. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  6. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  7. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »