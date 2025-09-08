Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) and VivoBook S14 (2025) can now be purchased for under Rs. 50,000 in India via Flipkart. The two laptops are powered by a Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage. Both are offered in four colourways, and can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs. 14,000 discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. Customers can also use an exchange bonus offer that gives them up to Rs. 25,000 when trading in an older model.

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025), VivoBook S14 (2025) Offers, Discounts

The Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) can be purchased for Rs. 49,990 with bank offers via Flipkart. Currently, the laptop has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 63,990. Similarly, interested customers can buy the VivoBook S14 (2025) for Rs. 45,990, including bank discounts, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 58,990. Both laptops are offered in Cool Silver, Matte Gray, Rose Gold, and Sage Green colourways.

The platform is offering the Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) and VivoBook S14 (2025) with discounts of Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 13,000, respectively, with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. Similarly, using a Flipkart Axis credit and debit card or Flipkart SBI credit card will lower the price by Rs. 13,650, Rs. 11,750, and Rs. 13,650, respectively, while purchasing the VivoBook S16 (2025).

Meanwhile, those who wish to buy the Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) and have the Flipkart Axis credit and debit card can get the laptop at a discount of Rs. 12,450 and Rs. 10,750. The company is also offering Rs. 12,450 off to Flipkart SBI credit card holders. Buyers can get up to Rs. 25,000 exchange offer and avail the easy-EMI option for themselves on the above-mentioned laptops.

Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) Specifications

The Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) runs on Windows 11 Home, while sporting a 16-inch full-HD+ WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours. The company claims that the display has been TUV Rheinland-certified for 70 percent less harmful blue light. On top of this, the laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon X (X1 26 100) processor, coupled with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage. The processor is claimed to deliver up to 2.97GHz of peak clock speed. Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) also comes with Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic. It features two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For connectivity, the Asus VivoBook S16 (2025) features triple-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. On the front, it features a 1080p resolution full-HD webcam with a privacy shutter for video conferencing. The laptop also ships with a backlit chiclet keyboard and a dedicated Copilot key. It measures 357×250.7×15.9mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.74kg.

Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) Specifications

The Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) and the VivoBook S16 (2025) are identical in specifications, except for the display specifications. It sports a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop features a lower screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent, compared to its 16-inch counterpart.

It packs a 70Wh battery, which can be charged with a 65W adapter included in the box. The Asus VivoBook S14 (2025) also differs in dimensions from the VivoBook S16 (2025), measuring 315.2×223.4x15.9mm. It is also lighter, weighing about 1.39kg. The ports and webcam are also shared by the two laptops.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.