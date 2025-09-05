Lenovo unveiled the Legion Pro 7 (2025) with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU and up toi on Friday, during the IFA 2025 event. Additionally, the company also showcased a new concept laptop called the Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept, which has a rotating screen. The concept laptop can be used in vertical and horizontal orientations. The gaming laptop has been launched in a single colourway and will go on sale in select markets next month.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) Price, Availability

Legion Pro 7 (2025) pricing sstart at EUR 2,899 (about Rs. 3,00,000). The new gaming laptop will be offered in a single Eclipse Black colourway. The laptop will be available from October this year in select markets.

On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex is a concept device, so it is unclear whether (or when) the company plans to bring the device to consumers.

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept Sports Rotatable Display

The Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept sports a 14-inch rotatable display, using the company's Smart Motion Concept. Lenovo claims that the laptop is 17.9mm thick and weighs about 1.39kg.

It supports a dual mode, which is designed to let users easily switch between the horizontal and vertical orientations. Lenovo claims that the vertical display mode would be ideal for people who wish to do split-screen multitasking, displaying code, and reviewing documents.

When the laptop is used in the vertical display mode, a smartphone will be able to stream its screen directly to the laptop through Lenovo Smart Connect, which might also come in handy for transferring files.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) runs on Windows 11 and sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, with 0.08ms response time, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The company claims that the screen has been certified for X-Rite and TÜV Rheinland. It also has Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync support.

It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, with 16GB of GDDR7 memory and 7680 CUDA cores that deliver up to 1334 AI TOPS. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) features up to 32GB of DDR5 combined RAM, with two 16GB RAMs, along with up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 5 SSD for internal storage.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) carries up to a 99.9Wh battery pack with Super Rapid Charge support. In the box, the company will offer a 400W charging brick. On top of the display, it gets a 5-megapixel webcam with E-Shutter. Its keyboard has a 1.6mm key travel with the Lenovo Spectrum RGB software support. The company says that all the keys are swappable.

For connectivity, the Legion pro 7 (2025) features two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, and one DC-in port on the right side. While on the left side, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (2025) carries two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, one RJ45 port, and one E-Shutter button for webcam. The gaming laptop also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It has a four-speaker setup with Nahimic Audio tuning. It measures 364.378×275.94×21.9 in dimensions, and weighs about 2.72kg.