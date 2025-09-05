Moto Book 60 Pro was launched in India on Friday, and the newest laptop from the Lenovo-owned firm is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 H-series processors and comes with built-in AI features. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability and sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display as well as Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Powering the device is a 60Wh battery, with 65W fast charging support. Notably, the company introduced the base Moto Book 60 with up to an Intel Core 7 240H CPU in the country in April.

Moto Book 60 Pro Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Moto Book 60 Pro starts at Rs. 64,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 option with 16GB RAM, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 variant with 32GB RAM configuration costs Rs. 80,990. These are available with 1TB of SSD storage.

With bank offers, the Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 variants of the Moto Book 60 Pro can be bought at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 75,990, respectively, paired with 512GB of storage, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in Bronze Green and Wedgewood colour options. The laptop is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Moto Book 60 Pro Specifications, Features

The Moto Book 60 Pro sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits of typical brightness, 1,100nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications.

The laptop is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H CPU. These variants support 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, respectively. Both versions support up to 1TB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Motorola's Book 60 Pro supports Smart Connect, allowing cross-device features such as Cross Control to operate a tablet from the laptop, Swipe to Stream to shift apps to a larger screen, and File Transfer for quick sharing between devices. It also meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. The laptop is equipped with two 2W Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. It features an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, along with a privacy shutter.

The Moto Book 60 Pro is backed by a 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS, one 3.5mm audio jack and one microSD card reader. The laptop measures 313.4×221×16.9 mm in size and weighs 1.39kg.

