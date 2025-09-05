Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P Series Models

IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models

Lenovo's newest ThinkPad AI PCs will be available for purchase in select markets later this month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 16:10 IST
IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 (pictured) is part of the brand's latest ThinkPad lineup

Highlights
  • All of the laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2, RTX Pro GPUs
  • The lineup includes ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and P16v Gen 3 models
  • Lenovo also introduced a white shade of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition
Advertisement

Lenovo announced the expansion of its AI PC lineup at IFA Berlin 2025 on Friday. Its new products are aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses and improving productivity. The refreshed lineup includes Lenovo P1 Gen 8, ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4, and ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 models, powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 and Nvidia RTX Pro GPUs. Alongside, the brand also introduced a new white colourway of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, which was previously showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

Lenovo P1 Gen 8, ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4, and ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 Price, Availability

The price of the Lenovo P16v Gen 3 is set at EUR 1,939 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh). The Lenovo P16s i Gen 4, and P14s i Gen 6 are priced at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000) and EUR 1,569 (roughly Rs. 1,62,000), respectively. All three laptops will be available for purchase beginning this month.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo P1 Gen 8 will be available in October, at a starting price of EUR 2,959 (roughly Rs. 3,05,000).

Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Specifications

The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 share similar specifications. Both laptops can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 H-Series and up to Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU. The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 offers support for up to 8TB of onboard storage via an M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD. On the other hand, the ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 supports up to 4TB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the laptops include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. In terms of I/O ports, they come with a USB Type-A, USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 5, SD Express 7.0 Card Reader, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 also adds an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port and a (1) Smart Card Reader.

The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 can be configured with up to a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 × 2,000 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 600 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 has up to a 16-inch WQUXGA (3,840 × 2,400 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with 400 nits peak brightness. Both laptops offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and have anti-glare properties.

Both laptops are equipped with a 5-megapixel RGB and infrared (IR) camera, featuring ThinkPad Webcam Privacy Shutter and Human Presence Detection. The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 pack 90Wh batteries and ship with a 140W PD 3.1 USB Type-C adapter.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 are also powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 H-Series. For the GPU, they can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX Pro 1000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU. Both laptops support up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD storage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 sports up to a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072 x 1,920 pixels) IPS display with 500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 sports the same display as the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 which we mentioned previously.

Connectivity options on both laptops include a USB Type-A port, USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm combo jack, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a Smart Card Reader. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 also comes with a Nano-SIM slot for cellular connectivity.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 pack up to 75Wh batteries and ship with a 100W Slim USB Type-C adapter.

Apart from the aforementioned models, the brand also announced a new white colourway of the  ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition. Notably, the laptop was first showcased at CES 2025 in January. You can read more about it here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo, IFA 2025, Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8, Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4, Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Feature DetailMax Camera Engine; Tipster Hints at Next-Gen BOE Oriental Display
Lenovo Legion Go 2 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 8.8-Inch OLED Display Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025

Related Stories

IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Pro With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets Teased
  4. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  6. Oppo F31 Series Price, India Launch Timeline, Colours, Features Leaked
  7. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  8. iPhone 17 Series is Predicted to Outsell iPhone 16 Models
  9. Insomniac Games Is Reportedly Ready to Show New Marvel's Wolverine Trailer
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More Teased
  2. Warner Bros. Discovery Copyright Lawsuit Targets Midjourney for Generating Batman and Superman Images
  3. Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays
  4. Lenovo Legion Go 2 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 8.8-Inch OLED Display Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025
  5. IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models
  6. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Feature DetailMax Camera Engine; Tipster Hints at Next-Gen BOE Oriental Display
  7. Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 14-Inch OLED Screen
  8. OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »