Lenovo announced the expansion of its AI PC lineup at IFA Berlin 2025 on Friday. Its new products are aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses and improving productivity. The refreshed lineup includes Lenovo P1 Gen 8, ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4, and ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 models, powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 and Nvidia RTX Pro GPUs. Alongside, the brand also introduced a new white colourway of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, which was previously showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

Lenovo P1 Gen 8, ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4, and ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 Price, Availability

The price of the Lenovo P16v Gen 3 is set at EUR 1,939 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh). The Lenovo P16s i Gen 4, and P14s i Gen 6 are priced at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000) and EUR 1,569 (roughly Rs. 1,62,000), respectively. All three laptops will be available for purchase beginning this month.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo P1 Gen 8 will be available in October, at a starting price of EUR 2,959 (roughly Rs. 3,05,000).

Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Specifications

The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 share similar specifications. Both laptops can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 H-Series and up to Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU. The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 offers support for up to 8TB of onboard storage via an M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD. On the other hand, the ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 supports up to 4TB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the laptops include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. In terms of I/O ports, they come with a USB Type-A, USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 5, SD Express 7.0 Card Reader, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 also adds an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port and a (1) Smart Card Reader.

The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 can be configured with up to a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 × 2,000 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 600 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 has up to a 16-inch WQUXGA (3,840 × 2,400 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with 400 nits peak brightness. Both laptops offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and have anti-glare properties.

Both laptops are equipped with a 5-megapixel RGB and infrared (IR) camera, featuring ThinkPad Webcam Privacy Shutter and Human Presence Detection. The Lenovo P1 Gen 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 pack 90Wh batteries and ship with a 140W PD 3.1 USB Type-C adapter.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 are also powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 H-Series. For the GPU, they can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX Pro 1000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU. Both laptops support up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD storage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 sports up to a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072 x 1,920 pixels) IPS display with 500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 sports the same display as the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 which we mentioned previously.

Connectivity options on both laptops include a USB Type-A port, USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm combo jack, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a Smart Card Reader. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 also comes with a Nano-SIM slot for cellular connectivity.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 pack up to 75Wh batteries and ship with a 100W Slim USB Type-C adapter.

Apart from the aforementioned models, the brand also announced a new white colourway of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition. Notably, the laptop was first showcased at CES 2025 in January. You can read more about it here.