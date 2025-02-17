Technology News
English Edition
Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs

Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are teased to deliver up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 19:34 IST
Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Asus released the ZenBook A14 in the US last month

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook A14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display
  • They are teased to come with Asus AI applications
  • They are Copilot+ PCs
Asus ZenBook A14 and Vivobook 16 India launch is set to take place soon. Although Asus is yet to announce the exact date of their debut, the e-commerce website Amazon India has teased the pre-order date and specifications of the laptops in the country. Both Copilot+ PCs run on Snapdragon X series processors. They are teased to come with Asus AI applications and provide up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. The listing reveals that they will be available for pre-order starting February 24 at 1pm IST. The India pricing details and the exact launch date are unknown at this moment.

The Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon X series processors including the Snapdragon X Elite. These processors are equipped with an NPU with up to 12 cores and they can deliver up to 47 TOPS (trillion operations per second). They are Copilot+ PCs and will ship with Asus's AI applications. The laptops are teased to have a thin build with 13.4mm thickness and 0.89kg weight.

As per the Amazon listing, the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are claimed deliver maximum 32 hours of use on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook A14 Price, Specifications

Asus unveiled the ZenBook A14 in the US last month with a price tag of $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the Snapdragon X chip variant. Meanwhile, the model with a Snapdragon X Plus chip starts at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 77,300).

The Asus ZenBook A14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display and offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory. It packs 1TB NVMe SSD storage and has support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It carries a full-HD IR camera with support for Windows Hello authentication. It has a 70Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Zenbook A14 Laptop

Asus Zenbook A14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 0.98 kg
Further reading: Asus Zenbook A14, Asus Vivobook 16, Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications, Amazon, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators
Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege

