Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are confirmed to go on sale in India next month. Ahead of the official launch, the Taiwanese brand has started taking pre-booking for the upcoming laptops. Asus is offering numerous discounts for customers pre-ordering the laptops through the company website and e-commerce outlets. The Asus Zenbook A14 and the Vivobook 16 are Copilot+ PCs and run on Snapdragon X series processors.

Through a press release on Monday, Asus announced that the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 will be available for pre-reservations between February 24 to March 9 in the country. Interested customers can pre-book the devices through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

The banner on the company website reveals that the India launch of Asus ZenBook A14 and Vivobook 16 will take place on March 10.

Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Pre-Booking Offers

Customers pre-booking the Asus Zenbook A14 can avail of branded earbuds, a two-year additional warranty, and three years of local accidental damage protection worth Rs. 15,998 for just Rs. 1. The Vivobook 16's pre-order benefits include an Asus Marshmallow keyboard and mouse set, three years of accidental damage protection and two-year warranty extension. They can avail benefits valued at Rs. 11,197 for Rs. 1.

Buyers pre-ordering the devices can generate coupons by visiting the Asus website to get the exclusive coupon code at their registered email ID. They can redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days post-final purchase of the laptop.

Both Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are Copilot+ PCs and they will ship with Asus's AI applications. The Asus Zenbook A14 is teased to come with a Ceraluminum chassis. The Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA) is powered by a Snapdragon X chipset while the Zenbook A14 (UX3407RA) has a Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood.

Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 16 X1607QA runs on the Snapdragon X processor. It is claimed to deliver more than 20 hours of battery life.