Technology News
English Edition

Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open

Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 will launch in India on March 10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 15:11 IST
Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open

Photo Credit: Asus

Both Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are Copilot+ PCs

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook A14 and Vivobook 16 are confirmed to go on sale soon
  • New laptops run on Snapdragon X series processors
  • Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is claimed to deliver over 20 hours of battery life
Advertisement

Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are confirmed to go on sale in India next month. Ahead of the official launch, the Taiwanese brand has started taking pre-booking for the upcoming laptops. Asus is offering numerous discounts for customers pre-ordering the laptops through the company website and e-commerce outlets. The Asus Zenbook A14 and the Vivobook 16 are Copilot+ PCs and run on Snapdragon X series processors.

Through a press release on Monday, Asus announced that the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 will be available for pre-reservations between February 24 to March 9 in the country. Interested customers can pre-book the devices through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

The banner on the company website reveals that the India launch of Asus ZenBook A14 and Vivobook 16 will take place on March 10. 

Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Pre-Booking Offers

Customers pre-booking the Asus Zenbook A14 can avail of branded earbuds, a two-year additional warranty, and three years of local accidental damage protection worth Rs. 15,998 for just Rs. 1. The Vivobook 16's pre-order benefits include an Asus Marshmallow keyboard and mouse set, three years of accidental damage protection and two-year warranty extension. They can avail benefits valued at Rs. 11,197 for Rs. 1.

Buyers pre-ordering the devices can generate coupons by visiting the Asus website to get the exclusive coupon code at their registered email ID. They can redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days post-final purchase of the laptop.

Both Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 are Copilot+ PCs and they will ship with Asus's AI applications. The Asus Zenbook A14 is teased to come with a Ceraluminum chassis. The Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA) is powered by a Snapdragon X chipset while the Zenbook A14 (UX3407RA) has a Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood.

Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 16 X1607QA runs on the Snapdragon X processor. It is claimed to deliver more than 20 hours of battery life.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus ZenBook A14, Asus Vivobook 16, Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications, Asus Vivobook 16 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel and Apple Partner to Bring Apple TV+, Apple Music Services to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users
Bybit Hit by Crypto’s Worst Hack With Almost $1.5 Billion Stolen

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  4. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  5. OnePlus Offers Free Optional Returns for Watch 3 With 'Meda' Typo
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  8. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  2. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  3. iPhone 16e Assembly in India Begins for Local Sales and Global Exports: Report
  4. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. Airtel and Apple Partner to Bring Apple TV+, Apple Music Services to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users
  6. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  7. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
  8. Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  9. OnePlus Acknowledges ‘Meda’ Typographical Error in Watch 3, Offers Free Optional Returns
  10. Bybit Hit by Crypto’s Worst Hack With Almost $1.5 Billion Stolen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »