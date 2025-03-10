Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India

Asus has launched the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India with new Snapdragon X series processors. The Asus Zenbook A14 comes in two processor variants — Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X. The Asus Vivobook 16, on the other hand, runs on the Snapdragon X X1-26-100 chipset. The Copilot+ PCs feature the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for supporting multiple AI-focused tools. The Zenbook A14 has a 70Wh battery that supports up to 90W fast charging, while the Vivobook 16 houses a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Asus ZenBook A14, Vivobook 16 Price in India

The Asus ZenBook A14 (UX3407QA) has a price tag of Rs. 99,990 for the variant with Snapdragon X chipset. Meanwhile, the model with Snapdragon X Elite processor (UX3407RA) is priced at Rs. 1,29,990.

The Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is priced at Rs. 65,990. All models will be available for purchase through Asus eShop, Amazon and other retail platforms.

Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications

The Asus ZenBook A14 ships with Windows 11 Home and sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) Lumina NanoEdge OLED display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600nits peak brightness. The Zenbook A14 comes in two CPU options. One variant runs on the Snapdragon X chipset, while the second version has a Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood. Both variants include Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, Hexagon NPU delivering up to 45 TOPS, 16GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Asus ZenBook A14 sports up to Wi-Fi 7 802.11ax and up to Bluetooth 5.4. It carries a full-HD Asus AI IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. The laptop includes two USB 4 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a standard HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also boasts the ErgoSense touchpad with smart gesture support. It carries speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and an inbuilt array microphone.

The top end model of Asus ZenBook A14 with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset supports 90W fast charging, while the variant with Snapdragon X processor supports 65W fast charging. Both variants include a 70Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of life on a single charge. The laptops weigh around 980 grams.

Asus Vivobook 16 Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 16 runs on Windows 11 Home with Copilot support and features a 16-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and 300nit brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor alongside Qualcomm Adreno iGPU and 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Asus Vivobook 16

Photo Credit: Asus

For connectivity, Asus Vivobook 16 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop features an ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and an ErgoSense touchpad with smart gesture support. For audio, the device gets Dirac sound and SonicMaster support. It has an inbuilt array microphone as well. The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Asus Vivobook 16 carries a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello authentication. It has a 50Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The battery is said to last up to 27 hours on a single charge. It weighs around 1.88 kilograms.

