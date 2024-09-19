Asus has announced the ExpertBook P5405 laptop in India. This is the company's first Copilot + PC made for business and is equipped with Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) with an improved neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks. Additionally, Asus has started accepting pre-orders for the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) in the country. It sports a 14-inch OLED display and is also powered by the same Intel Core Ultra 2 processors with Intel Arc graphics. The Zenbook S 14 will be launched on September 25 in the Indian market.

Asus Zenbook S14 2024, ExpertBook P5405 Availability

The price details of Asus ExpertBook P5405 are yet to be announced by the Taiwanese firm. The laptop is confirmed to be available for purchase in India during the fourth quarter of this year.

Asus Zenbook S14 2024 is currently up for pre-reservations via Asus Exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers pre-ordering the laptop between September 19 to September 24 can avail of exclusive benefits worth up to Rs. 17,389 for just Rs. 1. These include a two-year additional warranty and three years of accidental damage protection. Customers pre-booking the laptop can also get free premium earbuds with their purchase as well.

On Amazon, the Asus Zenbook S14 2024 is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,990 for the 32GB RAM + 1TB storage model in Zumaia Gray. The official launch will take place on September 25.

Asus ExpertBook P5405 Specifications

Asus ExpertBook P5405 features Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) and supports AI features. The chipset boasts 47 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) and up to 115 total platform TOPS. It includes the company's AI ExpertMeet tools with advanced features such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise cancelling, and business watermarks.

The Asus ExpertBook P5405 has multilayered security including features like Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It has an optional SafeGuard Backup tool for securely backing up important data with encrypted protection. It has a standard international warranty with coverage for the adapter. The company is providing a range of extended service packs with a validity of up to five years. It comes with McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited subscription for one year.

Asus Zenbook S14 2024 Specifications

As mentioned, the Asus Zenbook S14 2024 sports a 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs with Intel Arc GPU. The chipset delivers up to 47 NPU TOPS for enhanced AI performance. It has a 72Wh battery and weighs 1.2 kilograms.

