Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features

OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features

One of the most notable highlights of the purported OxygenOS 15 update may be a revamped Control Centre with elements similar to iOS.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 17:23 IST
OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus recently announced monthly software update series for its devices

Highlights
  • OnePlus is reported to be developing OxygenOS 15 update
  • It may have a new Control Centre, Live Photos and iOS-like volume slider
  • The update is reported to be rolled out by the end of this month in beta
Advertisement

OnePlus may be developing the OxygenOS 15 update for its handsets and some of its features have been leaked online. The update's development is said to have been kicked off following the global release of Android 15. It is reported to include several user interface (UI) changes to the Control Centre and volume slider that may have elements similar to iOS and HyperOS – operating systems (OS) for iPhone models and Xiaomi handsets, respectively.

This development comes a month after OnePlus announced a new software series for its smartphones and tablets in India and other countries, promising to roll out new monthly software updates, in addition to periodic updates and security patches.

OxygenOS 15 Update Features

According to a SmartPrix report, OxygenOS 15 is being developed by OnePlus for its smartphones. It follows the availability of Android 15 source code on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) – a repository which allows developers or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create custom variants of the operating system (OS) for their respective devices and port it.

One of the most notable highlights of the purported update may be a revamped Control Centre. Although its layout is said to be similar to the existing Control Centre in OxygenOS 14, it may have elements borrowed from iOS and HyperOS, with the inclusion of a media player in a 2x2 grid, a 1x2 brightness slider, and a volume panel in a 1x2 grid. Similar to iOS, swiping down from the left corner of the screen could bring up the notification window, whereas doing the same from the right will bring up the Control Centre.

The volume slider will reportedly take inspiration from iOS too, with it shrinking and expanding on presses. OxygenOS 15 is also said to include a Live Photos option in the Camera app. Another notable change is reported to be the inclusion of a Dynamic Island-esque feature around the hole-punch cutout for the front camera. 

OnePlus' purported Android 15 skin will also reportedly bring new ways to customise the lock screen. Users may be able to change the position, colour, and font of the clock. Additionally, they may also be able to apply a depth effect, giving a 3D appearance to the lock screen.

While there is no information about its release date, the report adds that OnePlus could introduce the OxygenOS 15 beta version by the end of this month or early October.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OxygenOS, OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 update features, OnePlus, OnePlus Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Chandrayaan-4 Mission Gets Government Approval, to Bring Back Samples from the Moon
Lumma Stealer Malware Being Spread to Windows Devices via Fake Human Verification Pages, CloudSEK Says

Related Stories

OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  2. Google Pixel Smartphones Could Get Android 15 Update on This Date
  3. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0 Launched in India: See Price
  4. Moto G75 5G Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Colour Options, Key Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ to Debut Next Week, Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek SoC
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series Said to Offer These iPhone 16 Pro Features
  8. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ExpertBook P5405 Unveiled in India; Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14 Begin Ahead of September 25 Launch
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series to Arrive With Features Cloned from iPhone 16 Pro Models, Tipster Claims
  3. OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features
  4. Chandrayaan-4 Mission Gets Government Approval, to Bring Back Samples from the Moon
  5. Lumma Stealer Malware Being Spread to Windows Devices via Fake Human Verification Pages, CloudSEK Says
  6. Moto G85 5G Could Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Options in India
  7. YouTube Communities With Interactive Features Announced Alongside 'Hype' Button to Boost Creators
  8. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
  10. LinkedIn Reportedly Trained Generative AI Models on User Data Without Permission Before Updating Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »