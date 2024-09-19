OnePlus may be developing the OxygenOS 15 update for its handsets and some of its features have been leaked online. The update's development is said to have been kicked off following the global release of Android 15. It is reported to include several user interface (UI) changes to the Control Centre and volume slider that may have elements similar to iOS and HyperOS – operating systems (OS) for iPhone models and Xiaomi handsets, respectively.

This development comes a month after OnePlus announced a new software series for its smartphones and tablets in India and other countries, promising to roll out new monthly software updates, in addition to periodic updates and security patches.

According to a SmartPrix report, OxygenOS 15 is being developed by OnePlus for its smartphones. It follows the availability of Android 15 source code on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) – a repository which allows developers or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create custom variants of the operating system (OS) for their respective devices and port it.

One of the most notable highlights of the purported update may be a revamped Control Centre. Although its layout is said to be similar to the existing Control Centre in OxygenOS 14, it may have elements borrowed from iOS and HyperOS, with the inclusion of a media player in a 2x2 grid, a 1x2 brightness slider, and a volume panel in a 1x2 grid. Similar to iOS, swiping down from the left corner of the screen could bring up the notification window, whereas doing the same from the right will bring up the Control Centre.

The volume slider will reportedly take inspiration from iOS too, with it shrinking and expanding on presses. OxygenOS 15 is also said to include a Live Photos option in the Camera app. Another notable change is reported to be the inclusion of a Dynamic Island-esque feature around the hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

OnePlus' purported Android 15 skin will also reportedly bring new ways to customise the lock screen. Users may be able to change the position, colour, and font of the clock. Additionally, they may also be able to apply a depth effect, giving a 3D appearance to the lock screen.

While there is no information about its release date, the report adds that OnePlus could introduce the OxygenOS 15 beta version by the end of this month or early October.