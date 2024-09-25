Asus has launched the Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406SA) and NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC in India. The Copilot+ PCs, which were announced during IFA earlier this month, are equipped with up to Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics. The Asus Zenbook S 14 boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and has a 72Wh battery. The mini PC has military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability. The new laptops are unveiled alongside the Asus ExpertBook P5405 laptop in the country.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Price in India

The price of Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) starts at Rs. 1,42,990. The top-end model with model number UX5406SA-PV356W is priced at Rs. 1,49,990. It is currently up for sale through Asus Exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Pricing and availability details of Asus NUC 14 Pro AI and ExpertBook P5405 are yet to be announced.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 14 comes with a 14-inch 3K touch screen or 14-inch 3K non-touch screen options. The TÜV Rheinland-certified OLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc Graphics alongside up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Asus Zenbook S 14's lid is made of Ceraluminum and the chassis has 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents for thermal management. The Series 2 processors that deliver up to 48 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) support multiple AI-focused tools like the StoryCube app, and AI noise cancellation among others. It boasts a full-HD AiSense IR camera with AI features.

The Asus Zenbook S 14 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has Harman Kardon-tuned built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 16:10 touchpad as well.

Asus has packed a 72Wh battery on the Zenbook S 14 with 65W charging support. It measures 31.15 x 21.39 x 1.19mm and weighs 1.20 kilograms.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Specifications

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI ships with Windows 11 and with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) alongside Intel Arc GPU, LPDDR5x memory, and M.2 2280 NVMe Support. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The mini PC sports features like Secure Boot and fingerprint recognition. It has built-in speakers with smart AMP technology and microphones with voice command support.

For connectivity, the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and an audio jack. It has MIL-STD 810H-rated durability. It measures 130x130x34mm.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is a Copilot+ PC and Copilot+ AI features will be available on the new device through free updates starting November.

Asus ExpertBook P5405 Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook P5405 is compatible with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Copilot+ PC supports AI features. It has a 14-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop has an aluminium chassis and MIL-STD 810H-rated build.

For video calling, the Asus ExpertBook P5405 features a full-HD IR Webcam with a privacy shutter. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It boasts a fingerprint sensor and has a backlit keyboard. It is backed by a 63Wh battery.