Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India

Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India

Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406SA) comes with a 14-inch 3K touch screen or 14-inch 3K non-touch screen options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 16:21 IST
Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook S 14 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

Highlights
  • Asus NUC 14 Pro AI ships Windows 11
  • Asus has packed a 72Wh battery on the Zenbook S 14
  • The price of Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406SA) starts at Rs. 1,42,990
Advertisement

Asus has launched the Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406SA) and NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC in India. The Copilot+ PCs, which were announced during IFA earlier this month, are equipped with up to Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics. The Asus Zenbook S 14 boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and has a 72Wh battery. The mini PC has military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability. The new laptops are unveiled alongside the Asus ExpertBook P5405 laptop in the country.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Price in India 

The price of Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) starts at Rs. 1,42,990. The top-end model with model number UX5406SA-PV356W is priced at Rs. 1,49,990. It is currently up for sale through Asus Exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Pricing and availability details of Asus NUC 14 Pro AI and ExpertBook P5405 are yet to be announced.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 14 comes with a 14-inch 3K touch screen or 14-inch 3K non-touch screen options. The TÜV Rheinland-certified OLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc Graphics alongside up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Asus Zenbook S 14's lid is made of Ceraluminum and the chassis has 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents for thermal management. The Series 2 processors that deliver up to 48 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) support multiple AI-focused tools like the StoryCube app, and AI noise cancellation among others. It boasts a full-HD AiSense IR camera with AI features.

The Asus Zenbook S 14 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has Harman Kardon-tuned built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 16:10 touchpad as well.

Asus has packed a 72Wh battery on the Zenbook S 14 with 65W charging support. It measures 31.15 x 21.39 x 1.19mm and weighs 1.20 kilograms.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Specifications

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI ships with Windows 11 and with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) alongside Intel Arc GPU, LPDDR5x memory, and M.2 2280 NVMe Support. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The mini PC sports features like Secure Boot and fingerprint recognition. It has built-in speakers with smart AMP technology and microphones with voice command support.

For connectivity, the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and an audio jack. It has MIL-STD 810H-rated durability. It measures 130x130x34mm.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is a Copilot+ PC and Copilot+ AI features will be available on the new device through free updates starting November.

Asus ExpertBook P5405 Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook P5405 is compatible with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Copilot+ PC supports AI features. It has a 14-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop has an aluminium chassis and MIL-STD 810H-rated build.

For video calling, the Asus ExpertBook P5405 features a full-HD IR Webcam with a privacy shutter. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It boasts a fingerprint sensor and has a backlit keyboard. It is backed by a 63Wh battery.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED, Asus Zenbook S 14, Asus Zenbook S 14 Price in India, Asus, Asus ExpertBook P5405, Asus NUC 14 Pro AI, Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Specifications, Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Defends Indian Wages as Strike at Plant Enters Third Week
Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Price in India, Data and OTT Benefits, Features, and More

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  3. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  6. The Best Big Billion Day Deals on Flipkart: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000!
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Airtel's New AI Tool Will Help You Detect Spam Calls and Messages
  9. Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
  10. Moto G45 Review: Midrange Performance, Affordable Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  2. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  3. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
  5. Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India
  6. AI Market Will Surge to Near $1 Trillion by 2027, Bain Says
  7. Google, Volkswagen Partner on Smartphone AI Assistant
  8. Airtel Introduces Network-Based AI-Powered Spam Detection Tool in India
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Larger Rear Camera Module
  10. Samsung Defends Indian Wages as Strike at Plant Enters Third Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »