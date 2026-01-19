Technology News
Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses

Asus was earlier reported to not introduce new ROG and Zonefone smartphones in 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 17:18 IST
Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra (pictured) was launched in select markets in 2025.

Highlights
  • Asus will reportedly start developing AI robots and smart glasses
  • Asus will reportedly continue provide after-sales services
  • The company executive made the announcement at an event
Asus is temporarily halting the launches of all new smartphone models, according to a report citing a company executive. Instead, the Taiwanese tech giant will redirect its research and development (R&D) resources towards manufacturing artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, which reportedly has a greater growth potential in the future. The company is said to now focus on commercial PCs, AI-powered robots, and AI smart glasses. The company executive also highlighted that the smartphone industry is grappling with the increasing RAM prices. Recently, a report highlighted that the company was planning not to launch new Zenfone and ROG phone models in 2026.

Asus Shifts Focus to Develop AI Devices

Inside TW reports that Asus chairman Jonney Shih has announced that the Taiwanese tech giant is “temporarily” halting future launches of new ROG and Zenfone smartphones. The announcement was reportedly made on January 16, during the 2025 Year-End Gala at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The tech firm is said to be planning a “paradigm” shift in its business strategy, as the company redirects its R&D resources towards developing commercial PCs and AI devices.

The company executive reportedly said during a pre-event interaction with journalists that Asus will continue providing support to its existing smartphone users. However, the tech firm will “no longer add new models” to its existing lineups in the future. This indicates that the Zenfone and ROG phone series will be discontinued this year. Whether the shift is already in motion or will be implemented in the coming days is unclear.

Asus' Chairman also reportedly highlighted that the smartphone industry is facing “severe challenges” due to the current supply chain constraints. He told the reporters that memory shortages, resulting in price increases, are putting pressure on “non-AI products”.

Taking this into consideration, the company will now focus on developing commercial PCs and “physical AI devices”, specifically AI-powered robots and AI smart glasses, which reportedly have a “greater growth potential”.

The announcement comes shortly after reports of Asus not launching new Zenfone and ROG phone models in 2026 surfaced online. The latest announcement seems to put an indefinite delay on the launches of new Asus handsets.

At the time, it was reported that existing handsets would continue to receive “comprehensive after-sales” support, OTA software updates, maintenance support, and warranty services. Asus reportedly wanted to ensure that its existing customers are not affected by the company's latest decision. Moreover, smartphone retailers and distributors in Taiwan will “no longer be able to obtain” Asus' handsets.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone Series, Asus Zenfone Series, Asus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
