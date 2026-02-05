Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Tablet Listed on Global Website With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 8.8-Inch 144Hz Display

Black Shark Gaming Tablet is equipped with a 25,176 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system with graphene and metal layers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Black Shark

Black Shark Gaming Tablet is listed in Black and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • The tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K 144Hz display with 600 nits
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Black Shark Gaming Tablet
  • Black Shark Gaming Tablet pairs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
Black Shark, a brand backed by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, is likely gearing up to launch a new gaming tablet globally. The Black Shark Gaming Tablet has now appeared on the brand's global website with its key specifications and colour options. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,300mAh battery. The upcoming tablet sports a 144Hz 8.8-inch screen. The global listing of the tablet after its teaser last year suggests the official launch could be near.

Black Shark Gaming Tablet Specifications, Features

The Black Shark Gaming Tablet sports an 8.8-inch compact 2.5K (2560 × 1600 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 600 nits peak brightness. The screen offers 343 PPI pixel density, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and factory calibration with ΔE < 1 accuracy.

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked up to 3.0GHz. The chipset includes a 40 TOPS NPU, and Black Shark claims an AnTuTu score of over 1.9 million. The tablet runs Android 16 out of the box, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage with expansion up to 2TB via a TF card.

For optics, the Black Shark Gaming Tablet includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also supports DisplayPort output with 4K video support. Audio comes through symmetrical dual speakers powered by a K9 smart amplifier. For cooling, it uses a vapour chamber, graphene sheets, and a metal cooling structure, covering a total thermal material area of 25,176 sq mm. It also supports an optional magnetic cooler.

The Black Shark Gaming Tablet packs a 7,300mAh battery with claimed battery life of up to 5.6 hours of gaming, 10.3 hours of browsing, seven hours of video playback, and up to 76 hours of music playback. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.4. The tablet has an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy body with laser detailing. It measures 7.7mm in thickness, weighs 332g, and comes in Black and Silver colour options.

Black Shark Gaming Tablet

Black Shark Gaming Tablet

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
Comments

Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
