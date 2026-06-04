Apple has reportedly doubled its MacBook Neo production target after stronger-than-expected demand for the budget-focused laptop. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple significantly increased planned shipments for the device in 2026 following its launch earlier this year. The MacBook Neo has attracted buyers with its lower price, familiar design, and integration with Apple's ecosystem. Kuo also believes the laptop's success highlights a broader trend in the PC market, where consumer demand is being shaped more by value and usability than by on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

Apple's Affordable MacBook Neo Drives Strong Sales

In an X post, Kuo (@mingchikuo) writes that Apple raised its planned 2026 MacBook Neo shipments from around five million units to 10 million units after demand exceeded expectations. The MacBook Neo starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 57,300) in the US, while college students can purchase it for $499 (roughly Rs. 47,700), making it Apple's most affordable MacBook model to date. In India, the laptop starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 256GB variant.

Kuo said the laptop's popularity has been driven by its pricing, design, and ecosystem advantages rather than its ability to run AI workloads locally. He described the MacBook Neo as one of the most significant developments in the PC market this year.

The analyst also pointed to growing interest in low-cost mini PCs as another notable trend. He said these systems are attracting attention because they can run AI agents continuously and rely on cloud-based inference for many tasks. Devices such as the Mac mini were cited as examples.

Based on these developments, Kuo argued that two of the biggest PC market stories of 2026 have little connection to on-device AI computing. He said neither the strong sales performance of the MacBook Neo nor the growing interest in affordable mini PCs has been primarily driven by local AI processing capabilities.

The latest comments build on earlier statements from Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, who said during the company's late-April earnings call that demand for the MacBook Neo had surpassed the company's expectations. Cook indicated that the laptop contributed to a record number of first-time Mac buyers during the quarter.

IDC's latest data also suggests the MacBook Neo is selling strongly, drawing attention from Windows PC makers. Dell recently launched a redesigned XPS 13, and Acer introduced the Swift Air 14, with both laptops starting at $699 (roughly Rs. 66,900) in the US.

Notably, Apple introduced the MacBook Neo in March with the A18 Pro chip from its iPhone lineup. A second-generation of the budget laptop is expected to arrive next year with the company's A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.