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Apple Doubles MacBook Neo Output as Budget Laptop Gains Popularity, Analyst Says

Kuo said the laptop's popularity has been driven by its pricing, design, and ecosystem advantages rather than its ability to run AI workloads locally.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 10:51 IST
Apple Doubles MacBook Neo Output as Budget Laptop Gains Popularity, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Neo was introduced in March this year

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Highlights
  • Apple increased production after demand exceeded expectations
  • Kuo says affordability is driving MacBook Neo demand
  • A second-generation MacBook Neo may arrive next year
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Apple has reportedly doubled its MacBook Neo production target after stronger-than-expected demand for the budget-focused laptop. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple significantly increased planned shipments for the device in 2026 following its launch earlier this year. The MacBook Neo has attracted buyers with its lower price, familiar design, and integration with Apple's ecosystem. Kuo also believes the laptop's success highlights a broader trend in the PC market, where consumer demand is being shaped more by value and usability than by on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

Apple's Affordable MacBook Neo Drives Strong Sales

In an X post, Kuo (@mingchikuo) writes that Apple raised its planned 2026 MacBook Neo shipments from around five million units to 10 million units after demand exceeded expectations. The MacBook Neo starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 57,300) in the US, while college students can purchase it for $499 (roughly Rs. 47,700), making it Apple's most affordable MacBook model to date. In India, the laptop starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 256GB variant.

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Kuo said the laptop's popularity has been driven by its pricing, design, and ecosystem advantages rather than its ability to run AI workloads locally. He described the MacBook Neo as one of the most significant developments in the PC market this year.

The analyst also pointed to growing interest in low-cost mini PCs as another notable trend. He said these systems are attracting attention because they can run AI agents continuously and rely on cloud-based inference for many tasks. Devices such as the Mac mini were cited as examples.

Based on these developments, Kuo argued that two of the biggest PC market stories of 2026 have little connection to on-device AI computing. He said neither the strong sales performance of the MacBook Neo nor the growing interest in affordable mini PCs has been primarily driven by local AI processing capabilities.

The latest comments build on earlier statements from Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, who said during the company's late-April earnings call that demand for the MacBook Neo had surpassed the company's expectations. Cook indicated that the laptop contributed to a record number of first-time Mac buyers during the quarter.

IDC's latest data also suggests the MacBook Neo is selling strongly, drawing attention from Windows PC makers. Dell recently launched a redesigned XPS 13, and Acer introduced the Swift Air 14, with both laptops starting at $699 (roughly Rs. 66,900) in the US.

Notably, Apple introduced the MacBook Neo in March with the A18 Pro chip from its iPhone lineup. A second-generation of the budget laptop is expected to arrive next year with the company's A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

Dell XPS 13 (2026) Laptop

Dell XPS 13 (2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics
Weight 1.00 kg
Acer Swift Air 14 Laptop

Acer Swift Air 14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
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Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.25 kg
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Further reading: MacBook Neo, MacBook Neo Demand, MacBook Neo Production, MacBook Neo Shipment, MacBook Neo Price, MacBook, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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