Amazon Sale 2025: Mac Mini (2024) Price Drops to an All-Time Low in India

Customers using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs. 4,000 instant discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 19:28 IST
Mac Mini 2024 launched in India with an M4 chip in October 2024

Photo Credit: Apple

Mac Mini 2024 launched in India with an M4 chip in October 2024

Highlights
  • Mac Mini with M4 chip has Apple’s 3nm processor
  • It supports up to three external displays simultaneously
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 kicks off on September 23
Apple's Mac Mini with the new M4 chip, the company's latest compact desktop featuring its advanced Apple Silicon processor, is now on sale at its lowest ever price in India. Buyers can get the base M4 Mac Mini for Rs. 47,990 when paying with an eligible credit card, saving over Rs. 10,000 off the launch price. The refreshed Mac Mini, released in India in October 2024, features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage in its base configuration. It can be upgraded to offer up to 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apple Mac Mini 2024 Price in India in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 kicks off on September 23, featuring deals on headphones, laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming gear. SBI cardholders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount, with additional savings available via EMI, coupons, and exchange offers. The e-commerce platform has also unveiled early deals on select electronics.

The 2024 Mac Mini base variant is currently listed at Rs. 51,990 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs. 59,990. Customers using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs. 4,000 instant discount, reducing the effective price to Rs. 47,999, the lowest ever for this PC in India.mac mini 2024 apple mac mini 2024

Apple Mac Mini 2024 Specifications, Features

The Mac Mini with M4 chip has Apple's 3nm processor, 10 CPU and 10 GPU cores with ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine for on-device Apple Intelligence. The device can support up to three external displays simultaneously. Compared to the 2023 Mac Mini, the M4 base model comes with 16GB of RAM, with upgrades available to 24GB, while storage starts at 256GB SSD, upgradable to 512GB.

For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mac Mini measures 127×127×49.7mm and weighs 0.67kg.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
