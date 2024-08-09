Technology News
Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted in the Hands of Top Official

The purported Huawei handset may be powered by a Kirin 9 series processor, according to a tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X3 is the latest foldable smartphone from the Chinese company

Highlights
  • Huawei's purported tri-fold smartphone was reportedly spotted online
  • It is speculated to have a 10-inch primary inner screen
  • The smartphone was previously reported to be in R&D
Huawei was tipped to be developing a triple-foldable smartphone in July. This move was speculated to provide a boost to the Chinese company in the foldable smartphone segment, especially when competing against other brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi. Now, the purported tri-fold smartphone has reportedly been spotted in the hands of a top Huawei official. Tipster suggests it matches the prototype that the company had developed as part of its research and development.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Leaked

According to an Android Headlines report, the Huawei tri-fold smartphone was spotted in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. It appears to have a large inner screen which can be folded thrice.

honor tri fold phone android headlines Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Appears in New Leak
Photo Credit: Shared by Android Headlines

On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the device is similar to a research and development prototype they previously got access to. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to sport a 10-inch inner display, with the hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen.

It is also speculated to have “average” thickness despite being a tri-fold smartphone. The purported Huawei handset may be powered by a Kirin 9 series processor which was previously speculated to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series in China. It is one of the newest processors introduced by the Chinese smartphone maker.

Via a post on X (formerly Twitter) in July, tipster Ice Universe suggested that Huawei could become the world's first company to launch a tri-fold smartphone. Samsung, which has one of the longest-running foldable smartphone series in the market, was said to remain behind due to its struggles in making standard foldable handsets thinner. At the time, the tipster suggested that Huawei would have “no competitors for a long time after the release”.

