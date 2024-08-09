MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset could reportedly offer significantly higher performance output compared to its predecessor. A new leak has claimed that the successor to the flagship tier MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC could arrive with 30 percent higher single-core CPU performance. The chipset is also said to offer considerable power efficiency and will require less energy to complete complex tasks. Earlier, a report claimed that the mobile platform might offer a 40 percent increase in neural processing unit (NPU) performance as well. Notably, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip could be launched near the end of the year.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Said to Get Improved CPU Performance

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the chipmaker might be adding significant upgrades to the CPU performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. He said (translated from Chinese), “I heard from a friend that the single-core performance of the Dimensity 9400 CPU has increased by more than 30% compared to the previous generation. In internal tests, the large core only needs 30% of the power consumption of the 8G3 in the same scenario.”

The tipster also claimed that the energy efficiency of the chipset has improved, and now it only requires 30 percent of the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to complete similar tasks.

A previous report claimed that the dedicated NPU on the chipset might also get an increase in performance by 40 percent. However, it was said that these big upgrades could result in a cost of production for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. This means that smartphones that are equipped with the chipset could also get pricier as brands will look to pass the cost to the end consumer.

The report also claimed the Vivo X200 and the Oppo Find X8 might be the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek processor. Do note that none of the information has been confirmed by the company, and as such, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Once the mobile platform is formally announced later this year, only then the capabilities can be assessed properly.

