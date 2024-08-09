Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is also tipped to offer improved power efficiency.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 17:22 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor

Photo Credit: MediaTek

Earlier, a report claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 could offer better NPU performance as well

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is also said to be more expensive
  • The chipset will compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip
  • Vivo X200 is tipped to be equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chipset
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset could reportedly offer significantly higher performance output compared to its predecessor. A new leak has claimed that the successor to the flagship tier MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC could arrive with 30 percent higher single-core CPU performance. The chipset is also said to offer considerable power efficiency and will require less energy to complete complex tasks. Earlier, a report claimed that the mobile platform might offer a 40 percent increase in neural processing unit (NPU) performance as well. Notably, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip could be launched near the end of the year.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Said to Get Improved CPU Performance

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the chipmaker might be adding significant upgrades to the CPU performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. He said (translated from Chinese), “I heard from a friend that the single-core performance of the Dimensity 9400 CPU has increased by more than 30% compared to the previous generation. In internal tests, the large core only needs 30% of the power consumption of the 8G3 in the same scenario.”

The tipster also claimed that the energy efficiency of the chipset has improved, and now it only requires 30 percent of the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to complete similar tasks.

A previous report claimed that the dedicated NPU on the chipset might also get an increase in performance by 40 percent. However, it was said that these big upgrades could result in a cost of production for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. This means that smartphones that are equipped with the chipset could also get pricier as brands will look to pass the cost to the end consumer.

The report also claimed the Vivo X200 and the Oppo Find X8 might be the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek processor. Do note that none of the information has been confirmed by the company, and as such, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Once the mobile platform is formally announced later this year, only then the capabilities can be assessed properly.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, MediaTek, CPU
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 300W Wired Charging Technology Revealed in Leaked Video
  2. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Generate AI Images Without a Subscription
  3. OpenAI Warns That Users Might Get Attached to ChatGPT's Voice Mode
  4. Here's When Apple May Launch the First iPad Air Model With an OLED Screen
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  6. Ola Electric Bike May Launch in India on August 15 With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Offer These UpgradesÂ Over Galaxy S23 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements
  3. Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch
  4. Google Begins Testing Wear OS 5.1 Based on Android 15 on Pixel Watch 2: Report
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor
  6. Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report
  7. Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites
  8. Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users
  9. Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
  10. Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »