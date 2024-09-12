Technology News
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Allegedly Powered by 8-Core Kirin 9010 Chipset With 64-Bit Architecture

The Kirin 9010 SoC powering Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design allegedly has a 64-bit architecture and is paired with Maleoon 910 MP4 GPU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT sports a two-fold design and is available in Dark Black and Rui Red colourways

Highlights
  • Kirin 9010 chipset is reported to power Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  • The handset sports a triple-foldable 10.2-inch inner display
  • it runs on HarmonyOS 5.4 and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in China on Tuesday as the world's first mass-market tri-fold smartphone. Although the company revealed several of its specifications, including a large 10.2-inch screen when fully unfolded, and a triple outer camera setup, it did not specify the processor which would be powering the handset. However, a new hands-on video from the official launch event suggests that it may be powered by a Kirin 9010 chipset, corroborating previous leaks.

Huawei Mate XT Chipset Leak

In a video clip posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Taylor Ogan's X post), Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's chipset details were leaked. It allegedly has the Kirin 9010 chipset under the hood. This chip is said to feature eight cores; a single TaiShan performance core clocked at 2.3GHz, 3 mid-cores capped at 2.18GHz and four efficiency cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.55GHz.

Furthermore, the Kirin 9010 SoC powering the Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 64-bit architecture and allegedly comes with Maleoon 910 MP4 GPU, which is also reported to be integrated in the Kirin 9000W and 9000S chipsets. The processor is said to be manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) – China's largest chipset maker.

Notably, this SoC also powers another Huawei smartphone, the Pure 70 Ultra, which is also exclusively available in China.

Huawei Mate XT Specifications

Sporting a triple foldable design, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED screen (when folded) that turns into a 7.9-inch screen when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen when folded twice. It is equipped with 16GB of RAM, runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 out-of-the-box, and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features a triple outer camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The inner display also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Huawei has equipped its triple foldable handset with a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.2
Resolution 1008x2232 pixels
