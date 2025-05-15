Technology News
Infinix GT 30 Pro Confirmed to Launch on May 21: Expected Specifications

Infinix GT 30 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 Pro is likely to carry a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro launch date announced
  • The GT 30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • Infinix XPad GT gaming tablet and GT Buds may debut alongside the phone
Infinix GT 30 Pro will launch next week, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary confirmed through a social media post on Wednesday. The upcoming GT series phone will succeed the Infinix GT 20 Pro, which was unveiled in India last year. The Chinese tech brand has not disclosed the specifications of the Infinix GT 30 Pro, but it is confirmed to be a gaming-focused offering. It is likely to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display and could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset.

Through its Instagram handle, Infinix Mobile Malaysia announced that the Infinix GT 30 Pro will be unveiled in Malaysia on May 21 at 3:00pm local time (12:30pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed on the company's official Facebook and TikTok accounts.

The teaser images have the tagline “Carry Like A Pro”, and they confirm that the Infinix GT 30 Pro will run on a MediaTek chipset. The Chinese tech brand is the official gaming smartphone partner for the latest season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Malaysia.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per recent leaks, the Infinix GT 30 Pro will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with RGB lighting elements. The phone is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB storage. It is said to ship with Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top.

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It could feature a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to carry a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It is said to come with capacitive shoulder triggers to enhance response times during gaming sessions.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is likely to be announced alongside the new Infinix XPad GT gaming tablet and the GT Buds.

Notably, the Infinix GT 20 Pro was introduced in India in May last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999. Key highlights of the phone include a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 108-megapixel rear camera unit, 45W fast charging support, and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen.

 

Comments

