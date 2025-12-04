Technology News
Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint

Apple’s rumoured entry could serve as a catalyst and enable broader adoption in the foldable smartphone space.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 December 2025 13:42 IST
Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 helped Samsung's Q3 2025 performance, as per the analysis

Highlights
  • Global foldable smartphone shipments increased by 14 percent YoY
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 demand helped Samsung reclaim a 64 percent market share
  • Counterpoint predicts stronger market growth in 2026 with Apple’s entry
Global foldable smartphone shipments increased by 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a report by a market research firm. The growth is attributed to the adoption of foldable smartphones across premium-focused segments. The market analysis reveals that book-style foldable models were amongst the most popular choices, led by the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which also helped Samsung maintain its position as the market leader.

Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2025

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Q3 2025 marked a strong period of growth for the foldable smartphone market. Overall, foldable smartphones accounted for 2.5 percent of overall global smartphone shipments.

foldable shipments counterpoint Counterpoint

Counterpoint Foldable Smartphone Market Tracker Q3 2025
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

Leading the surge was Samsung, whose shipments in the foldable segment increased by 32 percent YoY in the quarter. The market analysis reveals that Samsung's latest Galaxy Z-series models, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 7, recorded a “stronger-than-expected” demand.

Samsung's performance in Q3 2025 showcased a significant recovery for the brand, whose market share more than halved in the previous quarter, stifled by Motorola's unexpected growth. Overall, the South Korean conglomerate reclaimed its leadership with a roughly 64 percent share of the global foldable-smartphone market.

Huawei, meanwhile, maintained its position as the second-largest foldable brand in the global markets. As per Counterpoint, it posted a 10 percent YoY growth in Q3 2025, buoyed by continued demand for its Mate series. Vivo also contributed to the book-style foldable category's expansion with a sharp 67 percent year-on-year increase in its foldable shipments in Q3 2025.

The market analysis reveals that Motorola was one of the key beneficiaries of the increasing demand for clamshell-style foldables. The Lenovo-owned brand's foldable shipments increased by 16 percent year-on-year in the quarter, with the Razr 60 series' success a key contributor.

Xiaomi, meanwhile, experienced a rough Q3 2025 as it witnessed a sharp 54 percent decline YoY. Honor is also reported to have recorded a 31 percent YoY drop in shipments during the same period.

Moving ahead, Counterpoint expects the foldable smartphone market to experience stronger growth in 2026. As per the firm, Apple's rumoured entry into this space could serve as a catalyst and enable broader adoption, particularly in the premium segment.

The recent multi-form-factor experimentation, such as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design and Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to reflect a transition from immediately scaling to practical testing.

Further reading: Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Huawei, honor, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Counterpoint
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
