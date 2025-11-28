Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price Said to Be Lower Than Previously Anticipated

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was rumoured to come with a KRW 4.4 million (about Rs. 2,50,000) price tag.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 17:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price Said to Be Lower Than Previously Anticipated

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone during the APEC summit last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could launch next month
  • Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The Galaxy Trifold is expected to rival the Huawei Mate XT
Samsung teased its next foldable smartphone, which is tipped to debut as the Galaxy Z TriFold, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit last month. Previous rumours hinted at a premium price tag for the device, but a new leak suggests it might be slightly more affordable than previously anticipated. The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a G-style inward folding design. It is rumoured to sport a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and could feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. The Galaxy Z TriFold is said to be available in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price (Expected)

A post on the South Korean platform Naver by blogger yeux1122 (in Korean), who has a decent track record of leaking information related to unreleased devices, suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will cost around KRW 3.6 million (roughly Rs. 2,25,000) in South Korea. This figure is lower than previous leaks, which suggested a KRW 4.4 million (about Rs. 2,50,000) price tag.

According to the post, which was published on Friday, an 'internal sales channel announcement' was made earlier this week, and the launch could take place in December. The purported Galaxy Z TriFold is said to be available in a single colour option and a single RAM and storage configuration.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone during the APEC summit last month. It boasts dual inward-folding hinges and folds into three sections. The trifold looks like a conventional bar-style phone in the fully folded state. Samsung is likely to launch it in limited markets like Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE. The brand may produce 20,000 to 30,000 units of the smartphone.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.54-inch cover screen with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is said to have a 9.96-inch inner display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Samsung could pack a 5,437mAh silicon-carbon battery on the phone. It is expected to have a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back.

The Galaxy Trifold is expected to rival the Huawei Mate XT, Huawei Mate XTs and concept devices such as the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold.

Huawei Mate XTs

Huawei Mate XTs

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.20-inch
Cover Display 7.90-inch
Cover Resolution 2232x2048 pixels
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS HarmonyOS 5.1
Resolution 2232x3184 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications, Samsung Tri Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
How to Return an Item on Amazon India: Step-by-Step Guide With Pickup and Refund
US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor

