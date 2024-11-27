PC shipments in India reached an all-time high in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, an analysis by a market research firm reveals. HP maintained its lead from the last quarter in the overall PC category, which comprises desktops, notebooks, and workstations, with over a million shipments. Festive sales were attributed to the growing demand for premium notebooks which cost over $1000 (roughly Rs. 84,000), translating into an increase of 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the consumer segment witnessed a decline compared to the same period last year, despite vendors offering aggressive discounts on products.

PC Shipments in India in Q3 2024

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, PC shipments in India increased 0.1 percent to 4.492 million units in Q3 2024 from 4.486 million units in Q3 2023. This information comes from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, which notes that commercial and enterprise segments registered growths of 4.4 percent YoY and 9.6 percent YoY, respectively. The decline in the consumer segment is reported to be organic and marginal, considering vendors did not overstock in Q3 2024.

Desktop shipments declined by 8.1 percent YoY. However, other categories such as notebooks and workstations saw marginal growth of 2.8 percent YoY and 2.4 percent YoY, respectively. Premium notebooks also witnessed a high demand with an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

HP led the PC market in India in Q3 2024 with a market share of 29 percent, shipping 1.3 million units. The report notes that its strongest demand was seen in the enterprise segment which grew by 30.2 percent YoY. This, coupled with requirements for the company's consumer notebooks, helped it achieve its third-biggest quarter ever. Meanwhile, Lenovo had an overall market share of 17.3 percent and its commercial segment registered a 20.3 percent share, with enterprise orders and good momentum in the Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) segment being attributed as the contributing factors.

Acer Group was tied for the third spot with Dell Technologies with a 14.6 percent market share. Asus grabbed the fifth position with a market share of 9.7 percent but experienced a decline of 22.3 percent YoY.