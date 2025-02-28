Tablet shipments in India grew by 42.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) in 2024 to 5.73 million units, according to a report by a market research firm. The report claimed that the increase in notebook PC prices and better Android features have driven customers to opt for tablets for productivity and entertainment. The detachable and slate tablet categories have reportedly grown by 30 percent and 47.2 percent YoY in 2024, respectively. However, tablet shipments in the country did see a 17 percent YoY drop in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 due to delays in certain government manifesto deals, the report added.

India Tablet Shipments Grew in 2024

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, tablet shipments in India grew to 5.73 million units in 2024, marking a 42.8 percent YoY increase. The data is based on data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Driven by "strong eTailer promotions, discounts, and cashback offers," the consumer segment grew by 19.2 percent YoY in 2024, as per the report. Samsung led the eTailer channel with 24.4 percent share, the report added.

Meanwhile, the commercial tablet segment grew by 69.7 percent YoY in 2024. This growth was recorded despite a 9.9 percent YoY decline in the Very Large business (VLB) segment, the report noted and added that the education segment, driven by increased government-funded education projects, saw a "remarkable 104.5 percent YoY growth."

IDC analyst Priyansh Tiwari noted in the report that the "better cameras, software updates, and app integration" in Android tablets "attracted a certain section of PC buyers," to buy tablets "for light productivity and entertainment." The analyst added that the increase in PC notebook prices due to "rising component costs," is another reason that led customers to choose tablets over PCs.

According to the report, more than 60 percent of the tablet shipments in India in 2024 were entry-level tablets priced at or less than $300 (roughly Rs. 26,200). The report added that the ASP (average selling price) for the total tablets shipped in the consumer segment increased from $309 (roughly Rs. 27,000) in 2023 to $336 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in 2024.

Samsung topped the tablet market in India with a share of 42.6 percent in 2024. The company also led in both commercial and consumer segments, with 51.1 percent and 32.1 percent market share, respectively.

The report noted that the South Korean tech giant maintained the lead in the Q4 2024 as well with a 35.5 percent market share in tablet shipments in the country. The lead in the quarter was owing to the "strong presence in public sector education projects, its good push across consumer channels, and a heavy inventory push during online sales," according to the report.

Acer Group took the 2nd spot in 2024 with a market share of 18.7 percent in tablet shipments, followed by Apple in the third position with an 11 percent share. Lenovo grabbed the fourth spot alongside Xiaomi with 9 percent market share each.

India Tablet Shipments 2025 Outlook

IDC's Bharath Shenoy claimed that the acceptance of tablets in industries like FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), hospitality, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and more, "is on the rise as it is seen as a portable productivity device." The tablet market in 2025 in India is expected to "maintain its growth momentum in the consumer segment as well,” because of the launch of more AI-backed tablets in the coming months.