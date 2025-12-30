LG is reportedly preparing a major refresh of its OLED TV lineup for 2026, with early leaks offering a glimpse ahead of the expected CES 2026 debut. The upcoming range is said to include two flagship models, the OLED G6 and OLED W6, both positioned as premium upgrades with a strong focus on higher brightness, improved panel technology, and advanced gaming features. Although LG has not confirmed the information, the leaked details suggest meaningful changes aimed at home cinema enthusiasts and high-performance gamers alike.

LG's 2026 OLED TV Lineup Leaks Reveal G6 and W6 Flagships

A new report from 4kfilme points to two flagship models, the LG OLED G6 and LG OLED W6. According to the report, LG will debut a new tandem OLED panel that it plans to market as Hyper Radiant OLED with Brightness Booster Ultra.

LG reportedly targets up to 3.9 times higher brightness compared to its entry-level B-series OLED TVs. This panel is expected to power both the G6 and W6 models, placing them well above the current G5 generation in peak brightness and overall image performance. The OLED W6 is expected to launch in 77-inch and 83-inch sizes.

The LG OLED G6 is expected to continue the Gallery Series design, which allows the TV to sit flush against a wall. It will reportedly launch in sizes ranging from 48-inch to 97-inch. LG is also said to use an improved anti-reflective coating to reduce glare while maintaining deep blacks, making the TV more suitable for bright rooms. Powering the G6 will likely be the new α11 AI processor, which is claimed to deliver significantly faster AI performance for picture processing and upscaling.

Gaming is reportedly a key focus for the G6, with support for up to 165Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision HDR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Nvidia G-Sync. LG is also expected to include features such as Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and the latest version of WebOS with long-term update support.

The LG OLED W6 is said to share most of the G6's core hardware and display technology but adds a distinctive ultraslim wallpaper-style design. The W6 reportedly measures just 9.9mm in thickness and supports a flush wall mount with no visible gap. LG is also expected to bring back its Zero Connect Box, which handles HDMI and USB connections and sends signals wirelessly to the TV. This setup leaves only a power cable connected to the display.