Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 18:31 IST
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features a 16-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i models will be available soon
  • Lenovo Legion Gen 10 lineup is equipped with Lenovo LA3 + LA1 AI chips
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i runs on Windows 11 Home
Lenovo Legion Gen 10 gaming laptop series was unveiled in India at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The new series comprises four models — the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i. These gaming-oriented laptops come equipped with AI-backed features and OLED displays offering refresh rates of up to 240Hz. At the top of the new lineup sits the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, which can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The new Legion Gen 10 series also includes Legion ColdFront Vapour HyperChamber cooling technology to ensure thermal management during intensive tasks.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Price in India, Availability

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i price in India starts at Rs. 2,49,990. The gaming laptop is available for purchase through the Lenovo online store in a single Eclipse Black colour.

The company has confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i models will be available for purchase in India soon. Customers can place custom configuration orders through Lenovo.com or any Lenovo Exclusive Store.

Lenovo Legion Gen 10 Series Specifications

The new Lenovo Legion Gen 10 lineup is equipped with the company's LA3 + LA1 AI chips, designed to dynamically optimise workloads in real time, helping maintain high frame rates and low latency during gaming and intensive tasks. These laptops also feature Lenovo's PureSight OLED gaming displays with refresh rates of up to 240Hz, along with TrueBlack 1000 certification.

For thermal management, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i use Legion ColdFront Vapour HyperChamber cooling systems. These laptops are claimed to deliver up to 250W of power while keeping fan noise low and maintaining a slimmer profile across all models.

lenovo legion pro 7i gen 10 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 16-inch WQXGA (1,600×2,560 pixels) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3, gamut and Dolby Vision support. It also has TUV Rheinland certification and Nvidia G-Sync support.

The laptop can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, alongside 12GB of dedicated GDDR7 graphics memory. It features up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage.

For video calls, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has an inbuilt 5-megapixel camera with an electronic shutter. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has a quad speaker system and a smart amp with Nahimic Audio.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i packs up to 99.99Wh battery with 140W fast charging support. The laptop ships with a 400W AC adapter. It measures 21.9×364×275.9mm and weighs around 2.72g.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Price in India, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Specifications, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Price in India, Lenovo Legion 7i, Lenovo Legion Gen 10, Lenovo Legion Gen 10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill

