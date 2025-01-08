Technology News
The brand also refreshed its TUF Gaming A16 and F16 lineup with new hardware.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF Gaming A18 features a single-zone RGB chiclet keyboard

Highlights
  • 2025 Asus TUF Gaming models have up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
  • TUF Gaming A18 has an 18-inch WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate
  • All three laptops come with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
Asus unveiled its 2025 lineup of refreshed TUF gaming laptops along with a brand new 18-inch model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on Wednesday. It comprises three models — TUF Gaming A16, and F16, and the new TUF Gaming A18. All of them come equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. The Asus 2025 TUF gaming laptops are powered by different AMD and Intel chipsets, supporting up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of its new laptops.

This builds upon the launch of updated Asus Strix Scar, ROG Strix G, ROG Zephyrus G14, and Zephyrus G16 laptops on Tuesday at one of the world's largest technology showcases.

Asus TUF Gaming A18 Specifications

According to Asus, the TUF Gaming A18 (FA808) is the first 18-inch laptop in its lineup. It sports a 2.5K resolution (2560x1600 pixels) WQXGA IPS screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. The display supports DDS and Nvidia G-Sync and is claimed to offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. In terms of dimensions, the laptop measures 3.99 x 2.83 x 1.89cm and weighs 2.6kg. The laptop has a single-zone RGB Mini LED backlight chiclet keyboard with full-size arrow keys.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM operating at 5600MHz and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. For graphics, the laptop is equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Connectivity options on the Asus TUF Gaming A18 include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and USB 4.0 port with DisplayPort support, USB2.0 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port, RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Other features of the laptop include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, two-way AI noise cancellation, and a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello. The Asus TUF Gaming A18 is backed by a 90Wh battery and comes with a 240W adapter for power delivery.

Asus TUF Gaming A16, F16 Specifications

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) and F16 (FX608) have similar specifications bar the processor make and model. Both models sport 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS screens with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. They also come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptops are also equipped with second-generation Arc Flow fans which help keep the machines cool during heavy workloads.

asus tuf a16 Asus TUF Gaming A16

Both Asus TUF Gaming A16 and F16 Models Sport 16-inch IPS Screens
Photo Credit: Asus

Their connectivity options and battery capacities are the same as the Asus TUF Gaming A18. The differentiating factor between the Asus TUF Gaming A16 and F16 models is the processor. While the former is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, the latter can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chipset.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Asus TUF Gaming A18, Asus TUF Gaming A16, Asus TUF Gaming F16, Asus TUF Gaming A18 specifications, Asus TUF Gaming A16 specifications, Asus TUF Gaming F16 specifications, Asus, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Meta Shelves Fact-Checking Program in US, Adopts X-Like ‘Community Notes’ Model
Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025
Comment

