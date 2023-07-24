Technology News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details

The project’s core offering is its World ID, an account that only real humans can get via an iris scan.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 14:38 IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Altman said Worldcoin can help address how the economy will be reshaped by AI

Highlights
  • The company behind Worldcoin is Tools for Humanity
  • The project has 2 million users from its beta period
  • New sign-ups will receive Worldcoin’s cryptocurrency token WLD

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launches on Monday.

The project's core offering is its World ID, an account that only real humans can get. To get a World ID, a customer signs up to do an in-person iris scan using Worldcoin's 'orb', a silver ball approximately the size of a bowling ball. Once the orb's iris scan verifies the person is a real human, it creates a World ID.

The company behind Worldcoin is San Francisco and Berlin-based Tools for Humanity.

The project has 2 million users from its beta period, and with Monday's launch, Worldcoin is scaling up “orbing” operations to 35 cities in 20 countries. As an enticement, those who sign up in certain countries will receive Worldcoin's cryptocurrency token WLD.

The cryptocurrency aspect of the World IDs is important because cryptocurrency blockchains can store the World IDs in a way that preserves privacy and can't be controlled or shut down by any single entity, co-founder Alex Blania told Reuters.

The project says World IDs will be necessary in the age of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which produce remarkably humanlike language. World IDs could be used to tell the difference between real people and AI bots online.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it will list Worldcoin with the tentative opening of trading expected to be on Monday at 0900 GMT.

Altman told Reuters Worldcoin also can help address how the economy will be reshaped by generative AI.

"People will be supercharged by AI, which will have massive economic implications,” he said.

One example Altman likes is universal basic income, or UBI, a social benefits program usually run by governments where every individual is entitled to payments. Because AI “will do more and more of the work that people now do," Altman believes UBI can help to combat income inequality. Since only real people can have World IDs, it could be used to reduce fraud when deploying UBI.

Altman said he thought a world with UBI would be “very far in the future” and he did not have a clear idea of what entity could dole out money, but that Worldcoin lays groundwork for it to become a reality.

“We think that we need to start experimenting with things so we can figure out what to do,” he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Worldcoin, Sam Altman, OpenAI, AI
PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo

Related Stories

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  3. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  9. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
  4. MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
  5. PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
  6. Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
  9. Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
  10. JioBook (2023) India Launch Date Set for July 31; Amazon Microsite Teases Upcoming 4G Laptop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.