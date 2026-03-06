Technology News
MacBook Pro (2026) With the M5 Max Chip Outpaces Older MacBook Pro Model With M4 Max on Geekbench

MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Max chip is currently available for pre-order in India via the Apple India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro (2026) features Apple’s backlit Magic Keyboard

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro (2026) features a 12-megapixel webcam
  • MacBook Pro (2026) packs a 100Wh battery
  • The laptop is offered in two colour options
Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets earlier this week. The latest MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Max chip is now the flagship laptop from the Cupertino-based tech giant, which is currently available for pre-order in India via the company's online store. The laptop is offered in two display sizes and two colour options. Days after its launch in India and other global markets, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Max chip has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its performance. The laptop outperformed its predecessor with the M4 Max processor by a significant margin.

MacBook Pro (2026, M5 Max) Performance Details 

An unspecified Apple device has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the “Mac17,7” name. 9to5Mac reveals that this name corresponds to the newly launched 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026), which is powered by the Cupertino-based tech giant's flagship M5 Max processor. The laptop appeared with Apple's M5 Max chip, featuring an 18-core CPU, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.60GHz. The configuration listed on the website featured 128GB of RAM and was running macOS 26.3.1.

Apple's latest MacBook (2026) with the M5 Max chip managed to score 4,268 points in single core performance, while achieving 29,233 points in Geekbench's multi core performance test. This is significantly higher than its predecessor, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2024), which is backed by the M4 Max processor.

On Geekbench, the 2024-launched MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip is listed with a score of 3,915 in the single core test, while it managed to score 25,702 points in multi core performance. This means that the new M5 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) outpaced its predecessor by 353 points in the single-core test and by 3,531 points in the multi core test on the benchmarking platform.

This comes days after the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the MacBook Pro (2026) lineup in India and other global markets on March 3. The flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Max chip was unveiled at a starting price of Rs. 4,29,900. It is currently available for pre-order in the country in Silver and Space Grey colourways.

The new MacBook Pro (2026)'s M5 Max chip variant features an 18-core CPU, with six “Super Cores” and 12 performance cores, a 40-core GPU, neural accelerators, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core neural engine. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip for connectivity. The laptop packs a 100Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging.

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2026, MacBook Pro 2026 Specifications, MacBook Pro 2026 India Launch, Apple M5 Max, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Prices Reportedly Hiked in India; Several Models Said to Be Affected
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera, 7,000mAh Battery

