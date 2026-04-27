Sony has announced the latest round of price hikes for PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories in Southeast Asia. The move follows similar increases in North America, Europe, and Japan announced by the Japanese tech conglomerate earlier this month. As per Sony, the price hike affects the PS5, PS5 Pro, and other latest-generation gaming consoles, with continued global economic pressures cited as the primary reason behind the price revision.

PS5, PS5 Pro Pricing (Revised)

According to a new PlayStation blog post, the updated prices will come into effect from May 1, 2026. It will apply to all current-generation platforms, including the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal. The latest revision mirrors earlier price hikes introduced in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

In Singapore, the PS5 will now retail at SGD 849 (roughly Rs. 63,000), while the Digital Edition is priced at SGD 764 (roughly Rs. 56,000) and the PS5 Pro at SGD 1,167 (roughly Rs. 86,000). In Malaysia, the standard PS5 is set at MYR 2,799 (roughly Rs. 67,000), with the Digital Edition at MYR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and the PS5 Pro at MYR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000).

Sony has hiked the price of the PS5 in Thailand to THB 20,990 (roughly Rs. 61,000), the Digital Edition at THB 18,790 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and the PS5 Pro at THB 30,990 (roughly Rs. 90,000). In Indonesia, the PS5 is priced at IDR 11,399,000 (roughly Rs. 62,000), while the Digital Edition costs IDR 9,999,000 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

Meanwhile, the PS5 in the Philippines is listed at PHP 40,032 (roughly Rs. 62,000), and in Vietnam, it is priced at VND 16,900,000 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

Apart from this, Sony has also revised the pricing of the PlayStation Portal, its remote player for the PS5, across select Southeast Asian markets. It will now be available at SGD 347 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Singapore, MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Malaysia, THB 8,380 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Thailand, and IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in Indonesia.

Explaining the decision, Sony said the price adjustment was made in response to continued global economic challenges. “With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we've made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

The revision, which Sony claims would help it “maintain the quality of its gaming platform and services”, has already come into effect in the aforementioned regions beginning April 2.