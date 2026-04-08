MSI Raider 18 Max HX was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest gaming laptop from the Taipei-based tech giant, along with the new MSI Prestige 13 AI+ productivity laptop. The new Raider series laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 series processor, while the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. The MSI Raider 18 Max HX also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. On the other hand, the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ ships with an integrated Intel Graphics chip. Both laptops are currently on sale in the country via MSI authorised offline stores in select cities.

MSI Raider 18 Max HX, MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Price in India, Availability

In terms of pricing, the MSI Raider 18 Max HX, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, is available for purchase at a “promotional price” of Rs. 5,89,990 in India. It is offered in the Core Black colourway. On the other hand, the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ is sold in India at Rs. 1,54,990 during the promotional period for the variant offering 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The laptop is offered in the Platinum Gray shade.

The promotional period is currently live in the country and will conclude on June 8. The new MSI Raider 18 Max HX and MSI Prestige 13 AI+ are on sale in India “exclusively” via MSI Brand Stores in select cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.

MSI Raider 18 Max HX Specifications, Features

The MSI Raider 18 Max HX ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop is equipped with an 18-inch UHD+ (3,840x 2,400 pixels) Mini LED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA Display HDR. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with AI Boost, featuring eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.5GHz in Max Turbo mode.

MSI' new Raider series laptop also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with up to 1,824 AI TOPS and 24GB GDDR7 vRAM. The MSI Raider 18 Max HX also features two 32GB DDR5 RAM sticks to offer a total of 64GB RAM capacity. The laptop supports RAM expansion by up to 128GB. The Raider 18 Max HX also features a 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD for onboard storage. It boasts a Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with a dedicated Copilot key.

The MSI Raider 18 Max HX is equipped with a touchpad, an IR Full-HD webcam that can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps, along with HDR and 3D Noise Reduction+ support. The laptop packs a 99.9Wh battery, with support for 400W wired fast charging. The list of I/O ports includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD Express Card Reader.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The MSI Raider 18 Max HX also features a fingerprint scanner, Firmware Trusted Platform Module 2.0, a Kensington lock, and a webcam shutter for security. The laptop measures 404x307.5x32.05mm and weighs about 3.6kg.

MSI Prestige 13 AI Plus Specifications, Features

The MSI Prestige 13 AI+ also runs on Windows 11 Home. It sports a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Low Blue Light certified by SGS certifications. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, offering up to 49 NPU TOPS, featuring four performance cores and four efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.7GHz in the Max Turbo mode.

It also ships with an integrated Intel Graphics chip, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD for internal storage. The MSI Prestige 13 AI+ is equipped with a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop also features the same webcam as the MSI Raider 18 Max HX. Moreover, the Prestige series laptop also sports a dual 2W speaker setup with DTS audio processing, Hi-Res audio, and three microphones.

The list of I/O ports includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity. The MSI Prestige 13 AI+ ships with an ambient light sensor, a fingerprint scanner for security, and an adaptive colour sensor. It packs a 53.8Wh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. The laptop measures 299x210x15.9mm and weighs about 899g.