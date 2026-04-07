The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series was launched in India on Tuesday, and it will be available to purchase along with the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 and Yoga 7 2-in-1 series laptops. The latest Yoga lineup comprises the Yoga 7a 2-in-1, Yoga Slim 7x, Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition and Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition models. The new models ship with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3, AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series and Snapdragon X2 Processors. The IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 family houses a 60Wh battery, while the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 series features 70Wh battery units.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1,Yoga Slim 7, Yoga 7 2-in-1 Series Price in India

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,990. The Yoga 7a 2-in-1 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,32,990, whereas the Yoga Slim 7x costs Rs. 1,32,990 for the base model.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition begins at Rs. 1,36,990, while the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition starts at Rs. 1,99,990.

The new Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad lineup is confirmed to be available for purchase via Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms, and other retail channels. The lineup is now on sale, except for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which will be available starting April 21.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Series Specifications

Lenovo's IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series boasts a 360-degree hinge for converting it between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes. The lineup runs on Intel Core Ultra Gen 3 processors. The series also includes different AI-based features, such as Lenovo Smart Note 3.0.

For connectivity, the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series offers Wi-Fi 7. It has speakers tuned by Dolby Audio and smart noise-cancelling features. The lineup carries a 60Wh battery.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Series Specifications

Lenovo's new Yoga 7 2-in-1 series is available in both Intel and AMD Ryzen CPU options. The lineup has a 360-degree convertible design that allows users to use it in laptop, tablet, tent, stand, and canvas modes. It supports inputs through the Yoga Pen Gen 2.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Intel-powered variants of Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 also bring Smart Share, Smart Modes, and Smart Care features. The lineup offers PureSight Pro OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The series includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A 5-megapixel IR camera and 70Wh battery are the other key specifications of the series.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Specifications

Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7 series includes the Yoga Slim 7x and Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition models. The latter has a metal alloy chassis and weighs 975g. It is compatible with up to Intel Core Ultra X9 processors and offers a PureSight Pro POLED display. The company will make it available in a special FIFA Edition.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x supports up to the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. It offers OLED panels and includes a 9-megapixel IR camera for video calls. The laptop is advertised to deliver up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a lightweight design with a 13.9mm thin build and a 1.17kg weight. It houses Dolby Atmos-supported speakers and a four-microphone array.