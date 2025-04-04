The Nintendo Switch 2 will support Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing in games, Nintendo has said after fully unveiling its next console. The Switch 2's technical specifications confirm that the hybrid console utilises a custom Nvidia processor. Nvidia, too, confirmed DLSS and ray-tracing support for the Switch 2 on Thursday, and said its custom GPU would bring “next-level visuals” and “smoother gameplay” on the new platform.

DLSS, Ray Tracing on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo confirmed Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) ray tracing technology on the Switch 2 in a roundtable Q&A in New York following the Nintendo Direct broadcast on Wednesday. According to IGN, which attended the roundtable session, Nintendo did not provide details of the DLSS version supported.

DLSS upscaling technology uses AI and machine learning to improve the quality of lower resolution images in real-time and boost framerates in games. ‌

Nvidia later announced the same in a blog post on Thursday, confirming the Nintendo Switch 2 was powered by a custom Nvidia processor featuring an Nvidia GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores.

“The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds,” the company said.

“Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality.

“Tensor Cores also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming.”

Nvidia claimed the Switch 2 would produce 10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch and deliver sharper visuals and smoother gameplay. In handheld mode, the Switch 2 display would support variable refresh rate via Nvidia G-SYNC to reduce screen tearing.

Nintendo and Nvidia have not detailed CPU and GPU specifications of the Switch 2 and have instead shared broad details about the console's capabilities. The Nintendo Switch 2 can deliver up to 4K resolution in docked mode and up to 120fps gaming at 1080p in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch successor is set to release on June 5, along with a host of launch-day first-party and third-party titles. The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD display and redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers that also support mouse controls. The console is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,500) in the US for the sole 256GB storage option, $150 more than the original Nintendo Switch.