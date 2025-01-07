Technology News
NXP Semiconductors Could Make Upto 10 Percent Revenue from India by 2030, Executive Says

NXP does not currently break out revenue from India.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 January 2025 13:58 IST
NXP does not currently break out revenue from India.

Photo Credit: Reuters

India has been trying to grow its chip industry with initiatives like a $10 billion incentive package

Highlights
  • India's growing automotive sector expected to boost NXP's sales
  • India is a fast-growing but small market for most major chip firms
  • China accounted for nearly a third of NXP's 2023 sales of $13.28 billion
NXP Semiconductors could generate between eight percent and 10 percent of its revenue from India over the next three to five years, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday, underscoring rising interest in the country's nascent chip market.

India's growing automotive and industrial sectors are expected to boost the company's sales in the region, NXP India head Hitesh Garg said on the sidelines of an industry event in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

"Next three to five years is the time when India is going to become very significant for NXP as a market where we also generate a lot of revenue," he said.

NXP does not currently break out revenue from India, a fast-growing but small market for most major chip companies.

The India focus comes at a time when sales of automotive chipmakers such as NXP to key market China have come under threat from the country's hefty investments in expanding production of older chips and European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

China accounted for nearly a third of NXP's 2023 sales of $13.28 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,245 crore), based on customers' shipping locations, while revenue from the rest of the Asia Pacific market made up almost 30 percent.

"Some of the missed opportunity from one geography, we can capture here," Garg said when asked if expanding in markets such as India could offset uncertainties surrounding sales to China.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to levy a 60 percent tariff on imports of Chinese-made products, raising major growth risks for the world's second-largest economy.

India has been trying to grow its chip industry with initiatives including a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 85,704 crore) incentive package. It expects its semiconductor market to be worth $63 billion (roughly Rs. 5,39,969 crore) by 2026, but has yet to produce its first chip.

NXP said in September it would invest over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 85,704 crore) in India, doubling its research and development efforts. Other chip firms including Micron are also investing in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NXP Semiconductors Could Make Upto 10 Percent Revenue from India by 2030, Executive Says
