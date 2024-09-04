Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week: Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2, Kill and More

Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar's The Lady Killer has skipped OTT release and has directly premiered on YouTube

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 September 2024 23:29 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2, Kill and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae is eight episodes long

Highlights
  • Comedy drama Incoming is trending on Netflix globally as well as in India
  • Riteish Deshmukh's Visfot will be released on JioCinema on September 6
  • Japanese manga series Murai in Love is now available to stream on Hotstar
Advertisement

This week's OTT releases are packed with suspense! Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple features a mysterious body at a beach wedding, while Lakshya's Kill involves a kidnapping on a train. Apple TV's London has a suspicious fire, SonyLiv's Tanaav follows a counter-terrorism operation in the second season, and Prime Video's Call Me Bae stars Ananya Pandey as an elite socialite trying to start anew. While these are expected to steal the spotlight, don't miss our comprehensive list at the end, featuring intriguing documentaries and regional reality TV shows, for a complete rundown of all the OTT releases.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 2 – August 8)

As we said, here are the biggest headlines from the entertainment world, making their streaming debut this week.

Call Me Bae

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Muskkaan Jaferi, Mini Mathur, Shiv Masand, Akashdeep Arora, Anmol Oberoi, Naman Arora, Shiv Masand, Sahil Shroff

Ananya Pandey plays Bella "Bae" Chowdhary, a high-society heiress from South Delhi who loses everything after a scandal. As she is forced to trade her luxurious life for the streets of Mumbai, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting stereotypes and personal challenges along the way. Expect lots of pop-culture references and luxury brand names popping up every ten minutes!

Tanaav Season 2

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Arslan Goni, Satyadeep Misra, Amit Gaur, Gaurav Arora

SonyLiv's Tanaav revolves around a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir, with a pulled-from-retirement officer named Kabir (Manav Vij) in focus. While last time we saw Kabir fight off a dangerous terrorist, this time, the threat resurfaces in the form of a new, more educated militant trained by ISIS, who has a burning fire of vengeance against the Special Task Group (STG). The show is an adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda and stars a lot of Kashmiri actors, including Ekta Kaul.

Kill

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, Kashyap Kapoor, Sahil Gangurde, Priyam Gupta, Vivek Kashyap, Ahmad Raza Khan, Calib Logan

Kill follows Amrit Rathod (Lakshya), an NSG commando, who embarks on a perilous journey to stop his girlfriend's forced marriage. When a group of ruthless bandits attacks their train, Amrit must use his combat skills to protect the passengers and fight for survival. Kill fared well theatrically and was acclaimed for its high-octane action sequences. The film is based on a real-life train robbery that director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat experienced in 1995.

Slow Horses Season 4

Release Date: September 4

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: September 4

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Wirthner, Bally Gill

Slow Horses is a critically acclaimed British spy thriller which follows a team of flawed British intelligent agents, who are banished to a dead-end department within MI5. This time, there is a bombing in central London, and the agents must come together again to unveil the hidden truths. The show is an adaptation of Mick Herron's 2017 book Spook Street.

The Perfect Couple

Release Date: September 5

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan KhatterIshaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach, Nick Searcy, Irina Dubova, Stuart Whalen

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) is all set to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law, the renowned author Greer Garrison Winbury, plans to orchestrate a lavish wedding like never before – despite her strong dislike for Sacks. Things take an unexpected turn when a body washes up on the beach, kickstarting a labyrinthed investigation of hidden secrets, where everyone is a suspect, including the family and the guests. The thriller is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name. Indian actor Ishaan Khatter (A Suitable Boy) plays the groom's best friend.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Looking for a show or film that might cater to your niche interest? From a peak into Los Angeles' luxury real estate market to the Lego version of your favourite Pixar characters hanging together, here is a list of all new releases from major streaming platforms. Don't forget to keep an eye out for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub and update your watchlist!

Web Series/Movie OTT Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Skate Story:Shortplay Depth I MUBI Silent Sport, Fantasy 1-Sep-24
Guts and Glitz MUBI English Drama 1-Sep-24
Bigg Boss Season 8 - Telugu Disney+ Hotstar Telugu Reality TV  1-Sep-24
The Ladykiller Youtube Hindi Crime, Thriller, Mystery 2-Sep-24
English Teacher Disney+ Hotstar English Comedy 2-Sep-24
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef Netflix English Reality TV 2-Sep-24
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer Netflix English Documentary, Sport 3-Sep-24
Outlast Season 2 Netflix English Reality TV, Adventure 4-Sep-24
Lego Pixar: BrickToons Disney+ Hotstar English Animation, Comedy, Kids 4-Sep-24
Murai in love Disney+ Hotstar Japanese Animation, Comedy, Romance 4-Sep-24
Apollo 13: Survival Netflix English Documentary 5-Sep-24
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas Netflix English Documentary 5-Sep-24
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist JioCinema English Crime, Drama 6-Sep-24
Visfot JioCinema Hindi Crime 6-Sep-24
Rebel Ridge Netflix English Action, Crime, Drama 6-Sep-24
Selling Sunset Season 8 Netflix English Reality TV 6-Sep-24
Adios Amigo Netflix Malayalam Drama 6-Sep-24
Tell Me Lies Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar English Drama 6-Sep-24
My First Film MUBI English Drama 06-Sep-24
Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Ananya Pandey
  • Director
    Collin D’Cunha
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
Tanaav Season 2

Tanaav Season 2

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Arslan Goni, Satyadeep Misra, Amit Gaur, Danish Husain, Rajat Kapoor, Ahmad Kabir Shadan, Kabir Bedi
  • Director
    Sudhir Mishra, Eeshwar Nivas
Kill

Kill

  • Release Date 5 July 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, Kashyap Kapoor, Sahil Gangurde, Priyam Gupta, vivek Kashyap, Ahmad Raza Khan, Calib Logan
  • Director
    Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
  • Producer
    Achin Jain, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga
The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple

  • Release Date 5 September 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan KhatterIshaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach, Nick Searcy, Irina Dubova, Stuart Whalen
  • Director
    Susanne Bier
The Ladykiller

The Ladykiller

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Cast
    Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Bose, S. M. Zaheer, Ekavali Khanna, Denzil Smith, Deepak Tokas
  • Director
    Ajay Bahl
  • Producer
    Shaailesh R Singh, Sahil Mirchandani
English Teacher

English Teacher

  • Release Date 2 September 2024
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Brian Jordan Alvarez, Savanna Gann, Emily Topper, Sarah Kopkin, Matthew Smitley, Ben Bondurant, Michael Andrew Ajazi, Jon Levine, Via Roz, Treylan Newton
  • Director
    Jonathan Krisel, Brian Jordan Alvarez
  • Producer
    Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dave King, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

  • Release Date 3 September 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Hope Solo
  • Director
    Nina Meredith
Outlast Season 2

Outlast Season 2

  • Release Date 4 September 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Game Show, Reality
  • Producer
    Bayardo Hernandez, Brendon Ash, Bri Walston, Deontre Thomas, Drake Vliem, Drew Haas, Emily Johnston, Eric Shevchenko, Joey DiDesidero, Joseph Malbrough, Julio Laboy, Meghan Buchanan, Sammy Norris, Tina Grimm, Tonia Willman, Zach Owens
Apollo 13: Survival

Apollo 13: Survival

  • Release Date 5 September 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Peter Middleton
  • Producer
    Hugh Davies, Clive Patterson
Visfot

Visfot

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat, Krystle D'Souza, Seema Biswas, Sheeba Chaddha, Arjun Aneja, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Parth Siddhpura
  • Director
    Kookie Gulati
  • Producer
    Anuradha Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar
Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsane Jhe, Dana Lee, James Cromwell
  • Director
    Jeremy Saulnier
  • Producer
    Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Jeremy Saulnier
Selling Sunset Season 8

Selling Sunset Season 8

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young, Jason, Brett Oppenheim, Alanna Gold
Adios Amigo

Adios Amigo

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anagha, Shine Tom Chacko, Vineeth Thattil David, Althaf Salim, Nandu, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Muthumani, Jinu Joseph
  • Director
    Nahas Nazar
  • Producer
    Ashiq Usman
Tell Me Lies Season 2

Tell Me Lies Season 2

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Gabriella Pession, Tom Ellis
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT release, weekly ott release, Netflix, Prime video, Apple TV, ZEE5, jiocinema, SonyLiv, top ott releases, Riteish Deshmukh, Manga, ananya panday, Tanaav, Tanaav season 2, Manav vij, terrorism, Fauda, Slow Horses, spy thriller, The Perfect Couple, Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, documentary, Mubi, The Ladykiller, Lego, Visfot, Arjun Kapoor, The Lady Killer, Bhumi
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset for More Affordable Copilot+ PCs Announced Ahead of IFA 2024

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2, Kill and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Key Features Tipped; Could Get 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  4. Beats Solo Buds Review
  5. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel's New Lunar Lake Processors Launched
  6. Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Laptop CPUs Launched With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset for More Affordable Copilot+ PCs Announced Ahead of IFA 2024
  2. Google Announces Five New Features for Android and Wear OS Device
  3. New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies
  5. NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  6. Saturn to Enter Opposition Soon: What It Means and How to Watch the Rare Astronomical Event
  7. Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge
  8. Pixel 9 Series, Older Pixel Phones Receiving Android 14 September Security Patch With Improvements
  9. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown
  10. GoPro Hero 13 Black With Support for HB-Series Lenses Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »