OTT Releases This Week: Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2, Kill and More

This week's OTT releases are packed with suspense! Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple features a mysterious body at a beach wedding, while Lakshya's Kill involves a kidnapping on a train. Apple TV's London has a suspicious fire, SonyLiv's Tanaav follows a counter-terrorism operation in the second season, and Prime Video's Call Me Bae stars Ananya Pandey as an elite socialite trying to start anew. While these are expected to steal the spotlight, don't miss our comprehensive list at the end, featuring intriguing documentaries and regional reality TV shows, for a complete rundown of all the OTT releases.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 2 – August 8)

As we said, here are the biggest headlines from the entertainment world, making their streaming debut this week.

Call Me Bae

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Muskkaan Jaferi, Mini Mathur, Shiv Masand, Akashdeep Arora, Anmol Oberoi, Naman Arora, Shiv Masand, Sahil Shroff

Ananya Pandey plays Bella "Bae" Chowdhary, a high-society heiress from South Delhi who loses everything after a scandal. As she is forced to trade her luxurious life for the streets of Mumbai, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting stereotypes and personal challenges along the way. Expect lots of pop-culture references and luxury brand names popping up every ten minutes!

Tanaav Season 2

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Arslan Goni, Satyadeep Misra, Amit Gaur, Gaurav Arora

SonyLiv's Tanaav revolves around a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir, with a pulled-from-retirement officer named Kabir (Manav Vij) in focus. While last time we saw Kabir fight off a dangerous terrorist, this time, the threat resurfaces in the form of a new, more educated militant trained by ISIS, who has a burning fire of vengeance against the Special Task Group (STG). The show is an adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda and stars a lot of Kashmiri actors, including Ekta Kaul.

Kill

Release Date: September 6

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, Parth Tiwari, Kashyap Kapoor, Sahil Gangurde, Priyam Gupta, Vivek Kashyap, Ahmad Raza Khan, Calib Logan

Kill follows Amrit Rathod (Lakshya), an NSG commando, who embarks on a perilous journey to stop his girlfriend's forced marriage. When a group of ruthless bandits attacks their train, Amrit must use his combat skills to protect the passengers and fight for survival. Kill fared well theatrically and was acclaimed for its high-octane action sequences. The film is based on a real-life train robbery that director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat experienced in 1995.

Slow Horses Season 4

Release Date: September 4

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: September 4

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Wirthner, Bally Gill

Slow Horses is a critically acclaimed British spy thriller which follows a team of flawed British intelligent agents, who are banished to a dead-end department within MI5. This time, there is a bombing in central London, and the agents must come together again to unveil the hidden truths. The show is an adaptation of Mick Herron's 2017 book Spook Street.

The Perfect Couple

Release Date: September 5

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan KhatterIshaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach, Nick Searcy, Irina Dubova, Stuart Whalen

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) is all set to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law, the renowned author Greer Garrison Winbury, plans to orchestrate a lavish wedding like never before – despite her strong dislike for Sacks. Things take an unexpected turn when a body washes up on the beach, kickstarting a labyrinthed investigation of hidden secrets, where everyone is a suspect, including the family and the guests. The thriller is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name. Indian actor Ishaan Khatter (A Suitable Boy) plays the groom's best friend.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Looking for a show or film that might cater to your niche interest? From a peak into Los Angeles' luxury real estate market to the Lego version of your favourite Pixar characters hanging together, here is a list of all new releases from major streaming platforms. Don't forget to keep an eye out for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub and update your watchlist!