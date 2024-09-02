Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, Samsung is said to be working on a new book-style foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — and it could arrive soon in limited markets as a slimmer alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Ahead of an official announcement, two prominent tipsters claim that the upcoming special edition phone will offer S Pen support. This revelation contradicts previous rumours.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and DSCC's Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will have S Pen support. According to Young, the upcoming foldable won't include a digitizer to reduce thickness and cost and Samsung will come up with "another way" to make the S Pen work.

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition wouldn't support the S Pen to keep a slim build. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports the S Pen Stylus, although the stylus is not bundled with the foldable. The handset was previously speculated to come with Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra moniker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to debut on September 25 in South Korea. Samsung will reportedly produce only 4 to 5 lakh units of the handset.

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will come with an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen. It could have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. It is likely to feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera.