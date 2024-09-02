Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Tipped to Feature S Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports the S Pen Stylus.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 15:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Tipped to Feature S Pen Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 7.6-inch internal display

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to debut on September 25
  • The phone is also said to have a wider cover display
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may have 10.6mm thickness
Advertisement

Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, Samsung is said to be working on a new book-style foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — and it could arrive soon in limited markets as a slimmer alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Ahead of an official announcement, two prominent tipsters claim that the upcoming special edition phone will offer S Pen support. This revelation contradicts previous rumours.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and DSCC's Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will have S Pen support. According to Young, the upcoming foldable won't include a digitizer to reduce thickness and cost and Samsung will come up with "another way" to make the S Pen work.

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition wouldn't support the S Pen to keep a slim build. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports the S Pen Stylus, although the stylus is not bundled with the foldable. The handset was previously speculated to come with Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra moniker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to debut on September 25 in South Korea. Samsung will reportedly produce only 4 to 5 lakh units of the handset.

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will come with an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen. It could have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. It is likely to feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Start Date for Plus Members Leaked via Google Search Listing
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Tipped to Feature S Pen Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Huawei's Triple-Folding Smartphone May Launch on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Said to Offer S Pen Support
  7. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
  8. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; Key Features Surface Online
  10. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Developing Feature to Automatically Open Apps After Installation
  4. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  9. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
  10. Boeing's Starliner Will Return Uncrewed After ISS Mission; Landing Set for September 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »