Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors, Galaxy AI Features Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 sports a 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 17:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors, Galaxy AI Features Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of video playback

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 ships with Windows 11 Home
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.6 connectivity
  • It is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has been launched as the latest 2-in-1 laptop from the South Korean brand. It arrived as the company's first device in its new Galaxy Book 5 series. The Copilot+ PC features a 16-inch 3K resolution touch display and runs on the new Intel Core Ultra series 2 processors. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 includes new Intel Arc graphics and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. It comes bundled with S Pen and houses a 70Wh battery. The laptop brings several Galaxy AI capabilities, such as Chat Assistant, Circle to Search, and Live Translate. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Price, Availability

Price details of Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 are yet to be disclosed by Samsung. It is, however, currently listed for pre-orders on the Samsung UK website with a price tag of EUR 1,899 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant with Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 CPU.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is confirmed to be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US starting in September. It is available in Gray and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications

The newly launched Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 ships with Windows 11 Home and features a 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display with WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) resolution. The display has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500nits peak brightness. It is one of the first new laptops to feature the latest Intel Lunar Lake processors. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 CPU or Intel Core Ultra 5 series 2 CPU along with the improved Intel Arc GPU.

Intel claims that its new Core Ultra processors (Series 2) have up to 47 neural processing units (NPU) and provide more than 300 AI-accelerated features across creativity, productivity, gaming and entertainment apps. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro is offered in 16GB, and 32GB RAM options and two storage options — 512GB and 1TB. The laptop includes Copilot+PC features but according to Samsung, they are expected to be available via a future update. Besides, it brings several AI features including Microsoft Phone Link, Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist, and Chat Assist.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.6 connectivity options and it features a backlit keyboard. For video calls, there is a 2-megapixel 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam. The laptop includes dual microphones and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 gets a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A (3.2) port, HDMI 2.1 port, microSD slot and headphone microphone combo port. The HDMI 2.1 port supports 8K content at 60Hz and 5K content at 120Hz. Like recent Galaxy smartphones, the new laptop has Samsung Knox protection.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop. It supports inputs through S Pen (included in the box). It carries a 76Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging through a USB Type-C adapter. The battery is said to deliver up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. It measures 3355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm and weighs 1.69 kilograms.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Price, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors, Galaxy AI Features Launched
