Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Username Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report

WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report

The username display feature for unknown number searches is still in development, with WhatsApp reportedly refining it ahead of release next year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 15:14 IST
WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp will display the linked username whenever a searched number corresponds to an active account

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Profile photos may be shown based on privacy settings
  • Phone numbers will stay hidden when searching by username
  • Business accounts must support usernames before June 2026
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly continuing to refine its upcoming username-based search and calling feature, and the latest iOS beta points to further progress toward its debut. The latest test version suggests that WhatsApp is now developing the ability to display usernames when users look up unknown phone numbers, thereby improving clarity and privacy. This follows earlier work on a system that will allow people to discover and contact others using usernames rather than phone numbers. The feature is still under development as WhatsApp is expected to release it next year.

WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.34.10.70 update reveals that the Meta-owned platform is developing a feature that will show usernames when users search for unfamiliar phone numbers. If the number corresponds to an account, the associated username and select profile information, such as the profile photo, depending on privacy settings, will be shown. 

The report added that the phone number will continue to appear in the chat info screen, but when users search by username, the connected phone number will stay concealed to safeguard privacy.

The username display feature for unknown number searches is still in development, with WhatsApp reportedly refining it ahead of release next year. WhatsApp has officially announced that Business accounts must support usernames and business-scoped IDs before June 2026, with user-facing usernames expected to roll out later that year.

Currently, when users search for an unknown number on WhatsApp, the app only shows the phone number and, if permitted by privacy settings, the profile photo. The push name, which is set by users in their profile settings, is not revealed unless there has been previous interaction, often making it difficult to identify who the number belongs to.

With the upcoming username system, WhatsApp will display the linked username whenever a searched number corresponds to an active account. The change is expected to make identifying unknown contacts easier and provide a clearer, more intuitive way to connect on the platform. It can reduce confusion, improve trust with unknown messages or calls, and help users make a decision more quickly about whether to respond.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for iOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Slips to $96,800 as Market Faces Renewed Pressure

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. OnePlus 15 Review
  3. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Spotify Brings New Premium Plans to India at These Prices
  7. Can't Find DM on X? Elon Musk Replaces It With a New Chat Feature
  8. Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force
  9. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Create a Group Chat With Your Friends
#Latest Stories
  1. Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force
  2. Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With Snapdragon X Chip Silently Listed on Website: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report
  5. Bitcoin Slips to $96,800 as Market Faces Renewed Pressure
  6. Elon Musk Replaces X DMs With New Encrypted Chat Feature Supporting Large File Transfers
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost
  8. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to Netflix on iOS and Android, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 Next Month
  9. Vivo X500 Could Get 7,000mAh Batteries, Mid-Range Models May Pack Up to 9,000mAh, Tipster Claims
  10. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »