WhatsApp is reportedly continuing to refine its upcoming username-based search and calling feature, and the latest iOS beta points to further progress toward its debut. The latest test version suggests that WhatsApp is now developing the ability to display usernames when users look up unknown phone numbers, thereby improving clarity and privacy. This follows earlier work on a system that will allow people to discover and contact others using usernames rather than phone numbers. The feature is still under development as WhatsApp is expected to release it next year.

WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.34.10.70 update reveals that the Meta-owned platform is developing a feature that will show usernames when users search for unfamiliar phone numbers. If the number corresponds to an account, the associated username and select profile information, such as the profile photo, depending on privacy settings, will be shown.

The report added that the phone number will continue to appear in the chat info screen, but when users search by username, the connected phone number will stay concealed to safeguard privacy.

The username display feature for unknown number searches is still in development, with WhatsApp reportedly refining it ahead of release next year. WhatsApp has officially announced that Business accounts must support usernames and business-scoped IDs before June 2026, with user-facing usernames expected to roll out later that year.

Currently, when users search for an unknown number on WhatsApp, the app only shows the phone number and, if permitted by privacy settings, the profile photo. The push name, which is set by users in their profile settings, is not revealed unless there has been previous interaction, often making it difficult to identify who the number belongs to.

With the upcoming username system, WhatsApp will display the linked username whenever a searched number corresponds to an active account. The change is expected to make identifying unknown contacts easier and provide a clearer, more intuitive way to connect on the platform. It can reduce confusion, improve trust with unknown messages or calls, and help users make a decision more quickly about whether to respond.