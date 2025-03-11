Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 10:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a dual rear camera unit

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may support 25W wired charging
  • The smartphone is expected to have a 5.84mm profile and weigh 162g
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to join the existing Galaxy S25 series handsets, which were unveiled globally in January. The Edge variant will be slimmer than the other smartphones in the lineup. Although it is expected to have some similar features as the base, plus, and ultra versions, the Edge option has been tipped to get a smaller battery than the vanilla model. Now, the phone has appeared on a certification site, which suggests that it will likely pack a smaller battery than the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery with the model number EB-BS937ABY appeared on the UL Demko database with the certification number DK-162562-UL. The listing suggests that the phone will pack a 3,786mAh battery. This is likely the rated capacity and the handset is expected to be marketed with a 3,900mAh typical battery.

This is in line with an earlier leak that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 3,900mAh battery, smaller than the 4,000mAh cell that powers the standard Galaxy S25 version. The Edge variant was previously spotted on China's 3C website. The listing claimed that the phone would support 25W wired charging, similar to the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the base, Plus, and Ultra variants. It is also expected to support 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone could be priced around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150). It is tipped to have a 5.84mm profile, weigh 162g, and sport a 6.65-inch display. 

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely carry a dual rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The handset could be launched on April 16, and is tipped to go on sale in select markets in May.

