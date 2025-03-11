Earlier this month, Samsung announced the expansion of its One UI 7 Beta programme to include its flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select regions. As per a new report, the update brings two of the most popular features from the Google Pixel Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Users can now take advantage of the swipe to continue functionality on the main screen, in addition to an improved taskbar which appears with a half-swipe.

One UI 7 Features on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

According to a 9to5Google report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 users who are enrolled in the One UI 7 Beta programme can use the swipe to continue feature. As the name suggests, it makes apps, which were originally in use on the main screen, available on the cover screen for continued usage. They can swipe on the cover screen to continue using the app, instead of automatically opening it when the phone is closed. If the user does not swipe within a few seconds, the phone will auto lock.

A similar functionality was already offered by the South Korean technology conglomerate's competitors in the foldable smartphones market such as Google, Honor, and Oppo. With the One UI 7 Beta, Galaxy Z Fold 6 users can take advantage of it too.

Further, it also adds support for automatically hiding the taskbar. This option reportedly appears in the taskbar settings under the Taskbar style banner. Users can now select the traditional Stay on screen setting or choose the new option which is dubbed Auto hide when apps are opened. This allows them to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the taskbar again.

These changes are currently part of the One UI 7 Beta programme which is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US. The handsets will officially receive the stable version of the Android 15-based OS starting April 2025, as per the company.