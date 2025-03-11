Technology News
Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta Brings Swipe to Continue, Auto-Hiding Taskbar Features to Galaxy Z Fold 6: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the taskbar again.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 14:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Swipe to continue enables app transitions from the main to cover display
  • Users can swipe up to bring back the hidden taskbar in One UI 7
  • Samsung says stable Android 15-based One UI 7 will roll out in April 2025
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the expansion of its One UI 7 Beta programme to include its flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select regions. As per a new report, the update brings two of the most popular features from the Google Pixel Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Users can now take advantage of the swipe to continue functionality on the main screen, in addition to an improved taskbar which appears with a half-swipe.

One UI 7 Features on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

According to a 9to5Google report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 users who are enrolled in the One UI 7 Beta programme can use the swipe to continue feature. As the name suggests, it makes apps, which were originally in use on the main screen, available on the cover screen for continued usage. They can swipe on the cover screen to continue using the app, instead of automatically opening it when the phone is closed. If the user does not swipe within a few seconds, the phone will auto lock.

A similar functionality was already offered by the South Korean technology conglomerate's competitors in the foldable smartphones market such as Google, Honor, and Oppo. With the One UI 7 Beta, Galaxy Z Fold 6 users can take advantage of it too.

Further, it also adds support for automatically hiding the taskbar. This option reportedly appears in the taskbar settings under the Taskbar style banner. Users can now select the traditional Stay on screen setting or choose the new option which is dubbed Auto hide when apps are opened. This allows them to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the taskbar again.

These changes are currently part of the One UI 7 Beta programme which is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US. The handsets will officially receive the stable version of the Android 15-based OS starting April 2025, as per the company.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Android 15, Google Pixel Fold
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta Brings Swipe to Continue, Auto-Hiding Taskbar Features to Galaxy Z Fold 6: Report
