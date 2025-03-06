Tecno Megabook S14 was unveiled by the company at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, as the company's first laptop model with an OLED display. It is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Tecno claims the Megabook S14 is the lightest 14-inch laptop with an OLED display. It is also available in an x86 variant with Intel Core Ultra chips — this option is compatible with Tecno's new external graphics dock, which is equipped with an unspecified Nvidia graphics card.

The company has yet to reveal pricing or availability in specific markets for the new Tecno Megabook S14, which is now listed on its website. There's no word from Tecno on whether the laptop will be launched in India.

Tecno Megabook S14 Specifications, Features

Tecno has equipped the Megabook S14 with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 440nits peak brightness. At 898g, the company claims that this is the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop.

The laptop runs on Windows 11, and it can be configured with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip (with 45 TOPS AI performance) or up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The Intel variant can be used with an external graphics dock that features an Nvidia GPU, but the company has yet to reveal details of its specifications.

Tecno's external graphics dock

Photo Credit: Tecno

There's a 2-megapixel camera on the Tecno Megabook S14, which features two 2W stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with a backlit keyboard and features a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

In terms of software features, the Megabook S14 includes Tecno's Ella AI assistant, an AI PPT generator, an AI Drawing service, as well as an AI Meeting Assistant. It also features the Tecno PC Manager, which can be used to optimise settings on the laptop.

The Megabook S14 packs a 50Wh battery that can be charged using a 65W power adapter. Tecno claims the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.