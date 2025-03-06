Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report

OnePlus Watch 3 will reportedly receive Wear OS 5, Wear OS 6, and Wear OS 7 updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 12:22 IST
OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 is the company's flagship Wear OS-based smartwatch

Highlights
  • OnePlus reportedly clarifies software update policy for its smartwatches
  • The OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2 will get three years of updates
  • The company is also replacing units with a typo, resulting in delays
Advertisement

OnePlus has issued a clarification regarding the software update policy for two of its smartwatches — the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2. Mere hours after it was highlighted that the wearables would only come with two years of software updates, the company has elucidated that the prior information was wrong and its latest smartwatches will indeed offer three years of software updates, according to a report. Additionally, they will also be eligible to receive three years of quarterly security updates.

Update Policy for OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2

In a statement issued to Android Authority, OnePlus said that its new OnePlus Watch 3 will receive three years of software updates. The company counts out-of-the-box OS as a software update. Thus, it is said to encompass Wear OS 5, Wear OS 6, and Wear OS 7. The same policy also reportedly applies to the OnePlus Watch 2 which is reported to receive Wear OS 4, Wear OS 5, and Wear OS 6.

Additionally, the company has also announced that both of its smartwatches would be eligible to receive three years of quarterly security updates; the OnePlus Watch 3 from 2025 till 2027 and Watch 2 from 2024 till 2026.

The confusion arose yesterday when OnePlus reportedly revealed that its OnePlus Watch 3 would get “two years of bi-monthly security updates through early 2027”. This meant fewer security updates on the flagship smartwatch compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the same has been deemed incorrect by the company itself which later issued clarification.

This development comes amidst several troubles faced by the Chinese OEM since the OnePlus Watch 3's launch. The initial batches of the smartwatch were reported to have a typographical error, with the text on the backplate reading “Meda in China” instead of “Made in China”. To rectify this, the company initiated optional free returns for customers who do not wish to keep the OnePlus Watch 3 with the typo.

OnePlus says it is refreshing the stocks of the OnePlus Watch 3 with retail units which come with the mistake rectified. However, it has reportedly resulted in a delayed launch. The smartwatch, which debuted last month, is now expected to be available starting April 2025.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 3 Launch, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus, Wear OS 5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Launches Gemini-Powered AI Mode for Search, Expands AI Overviews to More Users
Tecno Megabook S14 With Snapdragon X Elite, 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get a Larger Cover Screen Than Tipped Before
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Leaked Online; Could Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  8. ED Teams Up with CoinDCX to Manage Custody of Seized Assets
  9. Tecno Megabook S14 With 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  10. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Series SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  2. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report
  3. Google Launches Gemini-Powered AI Mode for Search, Expands AI Overviews to More Users
  4. Tecno Megabook S14 With Snapdragon X Elite, 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get a Larger Cover Display; May Ditch the Folder-Type Design
  6. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan With Ad-Free Streaming of ‘Most’ Videos, No YouTube Music Subscription
  7. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips and Apple Intelligence: Price, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster
  9. Primordial Helium-3 May Be Locked in Earth’s Core, Study Finds
  10. SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »