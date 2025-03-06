OnePlus has issued a clarification regarding the software update policy for two of its smartwatches — the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2. Mere hours after it was highlighted that the wearables would only come with two years of software updates, the company has elucidated that the prior information was wrong and its latest smartwatches will indeed offer three years of software updates, according to a report. Additionally, they will also be eligible to receive three years of quarterly security updates.

In a statement issued to Android Authority, OnePlus said that its new OnePlus Watch 3 will receive three years of software updates. The company counts out-of-the-box OS as a software update. Thus, it is said to encompass Wear OS 5, Wear OS 6, and Wear OS 7. The same policy also reportedly applies to the OnePlus Watch 2 which is reported to receive Wear OS 4, Wear OS 5, and Wear OS 6.

Additionally, the company has also announced that both of its smartwatches would be eligible to receive three years of quarterly security updates; the OnePlus Watch 3 from 2025 till 2027 and Watch 2 from 2024 till 2026.

The confusion arose yesterday when OnePlus reportedly revealed that its OnePlus Watch 3 would get “two years of bi-monthly security updates through early 2027”. This meant fewer security updates on the flagship smartwatch compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the same has been deemed incorrect by the company itself which later issued clarification.

This development comes amidst several troubles faced by the Chinese OEM since the OnePlus Watch 3's launch. The initial batches of the smartwatch were reported to have a typographical error, with the text on the backplate reading “Meda in China” instead of “Made in China”. To rectify this, the company initiated optional free returns for customers who do not wish to keep the OnePlus Watch 3 with the typo.

OnePlus says it is refreshing the stocks of the OnePlus Watch 3 with retail units which come with the mistake rectified. However, it has reportedly resulted in a delayed launch. The smartwatch, which debuted last month, is now expected to be available starting April 2025.