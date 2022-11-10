Technology News
loading

IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know

IBM Osprey is a 433-qubit machine and has three times the number of qubits than the firm's Eagle machine announced last year.

By Reuters |  Updated: 10 November 2022 12:00 IST
IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Reuters

IBM is calling the modular system Quantum System Two

Highlights
  • IBM said it is targeting for this system to be online by end of next year
  • Quantum computers expected to perform faster than supercomputers of today
  • IBM said it could build a system with up to 16,632 qubits

International Business Machines (IBM) on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year.

The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created in many different ways.

Quantum computers are one day expected to speed up certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest supercomputers today.

Dario Gil, IBM's director of research, said IBM is still on track to launch a computer with over 1,000 qubits but for further scaling was working on a new approach.

"As we push the limits of the size of the Osprey chip that we're announcing, if you look at it, it's really big already. Next year, 1,000 is going to be very big," he said. "So after that, we have been designing and engineering the whole architecture for quantum computing based on modularity."

IBM is calling the modular system Quantum System Two.

"Quantum System Two is the first truly modular quantum computing system so that you can continue to scale to larger and larger systems over time," Gil told Reuters ahead of the IBM Quantum Summit this week. "Modularity means the chips themselves are going to have to be interconnected to one another."

IBM said it is targeting this system to be online by end of next year and it would be the building blocks for "quantum-centric supercomputing" by connecting multiple Quantum System Twos. IBM said it could build a system with up to 16,632 qubits by linking three of these systems.

IBM has over 20 quantum computers around the world, and customers can access them through the cloud.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, Quantum Computer
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Related Stories

IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  3. Elon Musk 'Kills' New Official Label for High-Profile Accounts Within Hours
  4. Every New Movie and TV Series Coming to Netflix India in November
  5. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  6. Aura Air Purifier Review
  7. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says
  2. Windows 11 Photos App Update Brings iCloud Photos Integration: Report
  3. IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know
  4. iOS 16.1.1 Update Limits AirDrop File Sharing Feature Used by iPhone Users at Protests in China
  5. Musk’s Twitter Likely to Process Crypto and Online Payments, Filings with US Treasury Hints: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped
  7. FTX CEO Exploring All Options for Crypto Firm After Binance Deal Collapses
  8. Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features
  9. Elon Musk Scraps New 'Official' Label for High-Profile Accounts Hours After Launch
  10. Twitter 'Official' Tick Starts Appearing on Verified Accounts in India, Original Blue Ticks Still Visible For Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.