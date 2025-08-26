Technology News
Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 26 August 2025 16:53 IST
Learning doesn't end when the school day is over. At home, students continue to learn new topics, review lessons, study for exams and build skills for the future. As academic demand grows and tech becomes more integrated into daily life, AI tools are playing a huge role in how students learn. Intel-powered AI PCs are part of this transformation and are powerful enough to help students maintain the learning curve.

Learning with Technology

Technology should make learning easier, not take over it. Intel powered AI PCs are built to support the way students already learn, whether they're trying to understand a tricky chapter, complete a project or prepare for a competitive exam.

With helpful features like quick chapter summaries and smart multitasking, Intel-powered AI PCs help students stay on track without draining them. These PCs help students learn more efficiently by adapting to their style of learning, so they can focus, experiment with different learning styles, have access to a 24x7 tutor and feel more confident about tackling whatever comes next.

Padhai Ka Future: Smarter Learning

To keep up with how students learn today, Intel launched the ‘Padhai Ka Future' initiative, a step towards making education more accessible and in line with the growing digital world.

As part of this effort, Intel has teamed up with leading EdTech platforms like iPrep, CuriousJr, Infinity Learn, GUVI-HCL, and HackerKID. All of them offer a variety of learning tools and courses, from animated lessons and chapter notes to coding tutorials and exam prep, all platforms catering to different age groups and learning preferences.

Whether it's learning to code, getting a better grip on school subjects, or working on hands-on projects, students can find resources that fit their pace and schedule, and build skills with confidence along the way.

Learning AI: A Head Start for the Future

As part of the Padhai Ka Future initiative, Intel is giving the opportunity to students to get an early introduction to the world of artificial intelligence. Through live certification courses and practical training, students can start learning how AI works by building real solutions to real problems.

With support from Intel AI Coaches, students can get a golden experience and a clearer understanding of how this technology is shaping the future. The AI Student Community also provides a space to share ideas and connect with others who share the same curiosity. 

Reliable, Everyday Learning Tools

From reading and taking notes to building science models or watching explainer videos, Intel-powered PCs are built to keep up with how students actually learn. They're easy to use and support different AI tools, so students can do anything they want to get ahead of all their peers.

The real advantage? Students learn to be more independent and take charge of their own academic progress.

Intel's Learning Ecosystem

To make it easier for families to find the right devices at great prices and offers, Intel has partnered with retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. These platforms offer a variety of Intel-powered AI PCs designed to meet the needs of students at different stages of their education.

Parents can also check out student-focused deals on:

With the right tools, students can stay motivated, pick up new skills and feel more prepared for what's ahead. Because the future of learning isn't around the corner, it's already here, and it starts with technology that supports real progress.

Check out a few Intel-powered AI PCs here:

Brand Processor Price Offer Price  
Dell New Inspiron 13 Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,12,006 Rs. 86,130 Buy now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 82,990 Buy now
Acer Swift 14 Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy now
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,34,990 Rs. 1,06,990 Buy now
HP OmniBook X Flip Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,25,842 Rs. 1,07,990 Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Intel Core Ultra Rs. 1,37,988 Rs. 1,14,990 Buy now
