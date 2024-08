Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has started for Prime members. The sale will open for everyone else from 12pm, August 6. Amazon's Independence Day special sale brings hundreds of great deals and offers across a large selection of products. We're scanning through all these deals to bring you the best offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Stay tuned to this page throughout the day for live updates from Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.