Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends tonight, and the e-commerce platform is still offering deals on a wide range of kitchen appliances.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started on July 31

Highlights
  • We have handpicked some of best deals on microwave ovens during sale
  • Shoppers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options during the sale
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will end tonight
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 entered its final day on Thursday. The e-commerce platform's annual sale brought discounts on a large selection of mobile phones, smart devices, wearables, fashion products, laptops, and other electronics a week ago. It is also offering massive discounts on kitchen appliances from top brands, as part of the sale. Shoppers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options, coupon-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Meanwhile, using an eligible bank card can get you an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases. 

Brands like IFB, Panasonic, and LG are selling microwave ovens at reduced prices, hours before the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale ends. For instance, LG's 28L convection microwave combination with a child lock feature and a stainless steel cavity, is listed for Rs. 12,989, down from its listed price of Rs. 16,999. 

Apart from this, shoppers can also avail of a no cost EMI option on select models. As we've previously explained, buyers will also get a 10 percent instant discount while making a purchase using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

On the other hand, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to get up to five percent cashback. Also, shoppers can trade in their kitchen appliances to receive an additional discount on the effective price. Amazon Pay UPI users can receive extra cashback on payments.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances You Shouldn't Miss

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Candy 19L Microwave Oven (CSM192B) Rs. 8,500 Rs. 4,490 Buy Now
LG 28L Convection Microwave Combination Oven (MC2846BV) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,989 Buy Now
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven  Rs. 8,790 Rs. 6,790 Buy Now
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG) Rs. 14,990 Rs. 10,190 Buy Now
IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2)  Rs. 19,390 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK) Rs. 9,990 Rs. 4,690 Buy Now
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
