Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops Features
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on High Performance Laptops From Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on High-Performance Laptops From Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering price cuts on several electronics, like phones, smartwatches, and high-performance laptops.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 13:53 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on High-Performance Laptops From Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, and More

Photo Credit: HP

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings price cuts on HP's high-performance laptops

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends on Thursday
  • SBI card holders get addition discounts during Amazon's ongoing sale
  • You can buy a high-performance laptop at up to Rs. 49,250 discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is currently live, offering electronics of various price ranges, like high-performance laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, Bluetooth speakers, refrigerators, washing machines, cameras, and their accessories with slashed price tags. Laptops from reputed brands like Dell, Asus, Microsoft, HP, MSI, Acer, and Apple, have been listed on the website at a relatively low price. The sale ends tonight, and before it concludes, you can get the best deal on gadgets by availing special credit card discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses.

For someone who wants to upgrade their current laptop, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 provides buyers with an instant 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,250 and up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI non-EMI transactions and EMI transactions, respectively. Both discounts are applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

Buyers can also get an additional instant discount of Rs. 500 on SBI credit cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990, and a flat Rs. 750 off on transactions above Rs. 49,990. You can also get a Rs. 1,000 flat discount on a minimum transaction of Rs. 59,990.

Here's a list of the best deals on the latest high-performance laptops from reputed brands that an interested buyer, with or without a Prime subscription, can grab before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends today.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on High-Performance Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Microsoft New Surface Pro 11 (2024) Rs. 1,65,999 Rs. 1,46,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen AI 7 (2025) Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now
Asus Zenbook 14 Ultra 7 (2025) Rs. 1,58,990 Rs. 1,09,740 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 Snapdragon (2025) Rs. 88,226 Rs. 62,740 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 13 AI (2025) Rs. 1,27,601 Rs. 94,950 Buy Now
HP 15 Ryzen 7 (2025) Rs. 56,902 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Deals, Amazon Offers, Amazon Deals, Acer, Asus, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on High-Performance Laptops From Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
  5. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  7. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  8. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets 17 Percent Discount During Amazon's Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
  2. GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  4. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  6. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  7. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  9. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  10. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »